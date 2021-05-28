WINCHESTER — A City Council committee has recommended denial of a proposed short-term rental operation in a large home at 303 Fairmont Ave.
Winchester’s Planning and Economic Development Committee said Thursday that a home offering private guest rentals for business and leisure travelers is not suitable for the city’s Low-Density Residential (LR) zoning district, which City Code states “is intended as a single-family residential area with low population density. The regulations for this district are designed to stabilize and protect the essential characteristics of the district, to promote and encourage a suitable environment for family life where there are children.”
“It will change the composition of the neighborhood if it’s allowed,” Mayor David Smith, a member of the committee, said about the proposed short-term rental on Fairmont Avenue.
Short-term rentals are private accommodations advertised online using services such as Airbnb and VRBO. Some rentals are for single rooms, others are for entire houses.
Winchester was slow to catch on to the growing popularity of short-term rentals. By the time the city’s Planning and Zoning Department began introducing ordinances to govern their operations, more than 50 short-term rentals had already sprung up in Winchester.
Recently passed legislation requires all short-term rental operators in Winchester to obtain a business license and pay lodging taxes. Officials are now in the process of identifying which zoning districts would be amenable to short-term rentals and which ones wouldn’t.
Last week, the Winchester Planning Commission forwarded an ordinance to City Council that would only allow short-term rentals in the LR district if the owner of the property obtains a conditional-use permit from City Council and agrees to live on site when guests are in attendance. However, since an application for the proposed Fairmont Avenue short-term rental had already been submitted, it would not be subject to any potential district restrictions.
Norval S. Peabody IV, owner of the eight-bedroom home at 303 Fairmont Ave., attended Thursday’s committee meeting to defend his proposal. However, he did not ask to speak during the public comment portion of the committee’s meeting because, he said, he assumed he would have an opportunity to address the panel while it was considering his request.
Since the public comment portion had passed, Smith attempted to block Peabody from addressing the committee, saying he had missed his opportunity. Chairman Richard Bell ruled against Smith and gave Peabody three minutes to discuss his proposal.
“The public reaction is a little bit extraordinary,” Peabody said, referring to how his request has sparked numerous online and printed comments from Winchester residents who both support and oppose his plan.
He told the committee he felt unfairly singled out by some of the conditions he would have to agree to if the city approves his short-term rental. In particular, Peabody said he objected to having to stay in the Fairmont Avenue home when guests are in attendance, having the maximum number of guests limited to four at a time and restricting the number of nights he can rent rooms to a total of 104 per year.
Smith said Peabody’s property would be better used as a home for a large family and that the short-term rental request is inconsistent with Winchester’s comprehensive plan for future growth.
The committee voted unanimously to forward Peabody’s request to the full City Council with a recommendation of denial. Council’s next scheduled meeting is on June 8.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
