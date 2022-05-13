BERRYVILLE — An A&E cable television channel crew is coming to Berryville to film a "City Confidential" episode about the murder of former Town Council member Gail Smith.
"While researching the case, I was moved by how devoted Ms. Smith was to her community, how many lives she touched and by the dedicated law-enforcement team that solved this complex case," producer Greg Harvey said, explaining the show's interest in the case.
In July 2009, Smith was found dead from a gunshot wound at her Berryville home. Five years later, her brother, Timothy Smith Jr., formerly of Burkeville, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Her sister, Deborah Smith, also formerly of Burkeville, pleaded guilty to felony perjury and misdemeanor obstruction of justice. They later were sentenced to 23 years and eight years, respectively, in prison — the maximum sentences possible at the time based on their plea agreements.
Tony Sharpe, formerly of Farmville, also was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Smith’s death. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he confessed to shooting her.
The murder apparently was committed over control of the $750,000 estate of the Smith siblings' father, Berryville Police Chief Neal White said based on court testimony.
"City Confidential" is a program that "examines a variety of cases with a focus on the history of the community and how these crimes had lasting effects on the local citizens," said A&E spokesperson Ellen Wray.
Representatives of the show declined to identify exactly who the A&E crew will be interviewing. Wray said interviews will be with "those close to the case," such as family members and friends of Smith and police.
Nobody among the general public will be interviewed, according to Wray and Harvey. However, people may see the crew out and about filming scenes of Berryville, they said.
"We're not going to be taking over the town," like a crew filming a movie somewhere might, Harvey emphasized.
White confirmed that he agreed to be interviewed for the show. The Berryville Police Department investigated the case with help from the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.
Although it's closed, "I guess there's still a lot of intrigue surrounding the case," said White.
"Every so often, it seems to come up in conversation, especially among those who were familiar with Gail being on the council," he said.
But "it's not a typical topic of conversation" in the community anymore, he surmised. "Time has marched on a bit," he said, and the shock among residents seems to have subsided.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, said he wasn't aware of the A&E crew coming. Sheriff Tony Roper couldn't be reached.
Wray said the crew will arrive in Berryville next Wednesday and plans to stay until May 24.
Harvey won't be part of the crew. He said he'll be monitoring the filming from Los Angeles.
The hour-long "City Confidential" episode on Smith's murder will air "in the coming months," Wray said. Neither she nor Harvey knew an exact date.
A&E is on Comcast cable channel 45.
Several other shows have aired segments on Smith's murder and filmed in Berryville. The last apparently was an episode of the Investigation Discovery channel series "Murder Comes to Town" that first aired in April 2017.
