WINCHESTER — City officials are considering a series of ordinance amendments that could adjust the tax breaks available for Winchester property owners who renovate or improve historic buildings for residential use.
Nasser Rahimzadeh, deputy director of community development, told City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee last week that several of the proposed changes came about following a conversation with John Willingham, a Winchester property developer currently working to convert the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility in the city's North End into an affordable housing complex.
The existing ordinance regarding tax breaks for historic renovations, Rahimzadeh said, only offers the incentive to property owners who rehabilitate residential properties in the downtown Historic District or that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The revised ordinance would expand the tax breaks to make them available to commercial and industrial properties located in the Historic District or listed on the register.
Rahimzadeh said certain conditions would apply, including stipulations that properties contain at least one building that is 25 years old or older, the rehab project does not enlarge a structure's square footage by more than 15% and that more than 50% of a renovated building be designated residential.
Additionally, the proposed ordinance amendments state the renovations of single-family and multifamily structures would have to be significant enough to raise a property's assessed value by at least 40%.
Commercial and industrial structures that want to qualify for the tax break, Rahimzadeh said, would have to invest at least $1 million in renovations and be approved for Virginia Housing Development Authority tax credits that are only awarded to income-based affordable housing projects.
If the proposed amendments are approved, the method in which tax breaks are awarded would change. Currently, Rahimzadeh said qualifying historic residential rehabs earn an exemption from Winchester's real estate taxes for a 10-year period. The new rules would change that so taxes on the added value to single-family and multifamily properties would be fully exempt the first year, then decrease by 10% per year until the incentive expires in 10 years. The tax breaks would work the same for commercial and industrial properties, but the discounts would gradually decrease over a 15-year period.
The overarching goal of the proposed ordinance changes, Rahimzadeh said, is to increase the city's available housing stock — particularly dwellings that are affordable for low-income families and individuals — while making better use of its existing buildings.
"I think this is a good program," Planning and Economic Development Committee Chairman Richard Bell said of the existing tax breaks for residential renovations of historic buildings, "and we need to enhance it and encourage its use."
Bell and committee member David Smith voted to forward the proposed ordinance changes to the full City Council with a recommendation of approval. The committee's third member, Phillip Milstead, was absent.
Council is expected to discuss the proposed amendments during its next meeting on June 13 in Rouss City Hall.
