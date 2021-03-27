WINCHESTER — City officials are considering a measure that could make the Loudoun Street Mall resemble an open-air bar.
In order to help dining establishments and other small businesses whose sales have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia is now allowing localities to issue special-event licenses that let people drink alcohol outdoors.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said the city is considering the issuance of such a license to boost business in Old Town.
The special-event license, Hershberger said, would allow people to openly carry alcoholic beverages throughout a designated area — for example, the Loudoun Street Mall — as long as the drink was purchased from a participating merchant within the designated area and served in a specially branded cup. It would be similar to the city’s existing practice of letting customers drink in the outdoor seating area of restaurants, but the special-event license would allow people to carry their drinks off of restaurant property.
Hershberger said merchants within the designated area would have the authority to decide if they want to allow people with open alcoholic containers to shop inside of their stores.
“Conceptually, it’s a great idea, it’s a great opportunity,” Richard Bell, chairman of City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee, said at the panel’s meeting on Thursday.
But it’s also a proposal that could lead to problems.
“How do you ensure an underaged person can’t get access to alcohol?” committee member Kim Herbstritt asked.
“We would be implementing this very carefully,” City Manager Dan Hoffman replied.
Hershberger said city officials are already discussing the potential special-event license with the Winchester Police Department, which would be tasked with enforcing laws related to underage drinking and public intoxication. Merchants within the designated area would also be asked to report any suspicious or inappropriate activity to law enforcement.
Mayor David Smith, who serves on the Planning and Economic Development Committee, said a similar outdoor activity involving alcohol consumption — the annual Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival in downtown Winchester — has been held since 2013 and there have been very few problems. (Note: This summer’s festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.)
Hershberger said the Old Town Winchester Business Association has already expressed its support for the special-event license, and the Old Town Advancement Commission is expected to issue its recommendation early next month.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee was not asked to weigh in on the issue. Rather, Hershberger said he wanted the panel to be aware of the matter before he makes a formal request of the full City Council.
Hershberger said he will continue speaking with downtown merchants to see if open-air drinking is something they would welcome or oppose.
Attending Thursday’s meeting of the Planning and Economic Development Committee in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
(8) comments
Spectacularly composed, Doc Sampson! I mean, c’mon Jack, let’s make it a prerequisite for all city government to own businesses they can promote through legislation! I’m guessing the city will also collect tax off of the “branded” vessels. Perhaps that could increase policing on the mall and relaxed alcohol consumption regulations could make us all safer and happier. Things are looking up in “the Village”.
@Cheddizzle - Just a disclaimer that I'm not a real life, gov't recognized doctor. I just play one on tv... [lol]
It's crazy to think about allowing responsible people to do what they wish but hold accountable with *gasp* actual consequences for those who abuse that freedom...
Chickens, open drank, free birth control! What's next? Free needles? Free college? C'mon, man, what's the hold up? [lol] Leftists want everything to be free but the actual populace...
Imagine for a second how cockeyed everything is when we have to ask government permission for the God-given right to drink outside. Are we free people or not?
I suppose you don't know the laws and also obviously did not read the article.
Well first off, didn't see anything in the Bible or the Constitution about our rights to drink outside in a public area. That's like crying about your "god given right" to have a few drinks while you drive. There are reasons these laws are in place, it's be *we* don't how to act like responsible adults half the time, which unfortunately involve bodily harm to others. So instead of acting like some injured child about your imagined "rights" being violated, get involved with the process, or anonymously complain about on a message board 10 people read. smh.
You can partake in your god given right to drink outside ...... of your double wide if you wish.
I missed that commandment...”thou shalt not restrict the consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors”. You could really shake things up on First night with that. Of course, driving home might be a problem, and taxis can be hard to come by on new years eve But freedom means no one can stop you from driving once inebriated, right winstaruser? I know this is complicated thinking, but can you even fathom that doing whatever you please whenever you choose is not the same thing as freedom in a democracy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.