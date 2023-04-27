WINCHESTER — City officials are considering enhancing Winchester's existing WinTran public transportation service with a new, technology-driven system designed to increase ridership and reduce travel times.
The proposed new system is called microtransit and it operates similar to the way people currently request a taxi, Uber or Lyft. For example, someone who needs a ride from his or her home to Apple Blossom Mall can use an app or call a phone number to request a vehicle immediately or to schedule a ride for a later time. Rather than going to a bus stop to wait up to half an hour for the next available vehicle, the user would instead walk to a nearby intersection or major driveway to be picked up within minutes. He or she would then be taken directly to the mall, with the only exception being occasional stops along the way to pick up other people headed to the same destination. When the rider is ready to go home, the app or a phone call would direct a vehicle to the mall to pick them up.
"This would be a dramatic change, and a change for the better," Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said during Thursday afternoon's meeting of City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee.
Microtransit would be operated by WinTran, which also would continue to offer traditional bus service on two routes: An expanded Apple Blossom Mall route that would run all the way north to the Salvation Army headquarters on Fort Collier Road, and a consolidated Amherst Street/Berryville Avenue route. WinTran would also continue its curb-to-curb service for people with disabilities, but its Trolley route would be discontinued.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said the microtransit option surfaced during a recent public transportation study by the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization. The study determined WinTran, in its current state, is inefficient, inconvenient and sparsely used, in part due to long wait times for buses and the need to walk relatively long distances to stand at a bus stop.
Lucas Muller of Kimley-Horn, a planning and design company in Reston that conducted the MPO survey, said on Thursday that due to the wait times and the need for buses to pull over at every bus stop along a route, it is often faster for a Winchester resident to walk to a destination than it is to take a WinTran bus. Also, city residents can reach more destinations on foot than they can by taking a fixed bus route.
With microtransit, he said, a customer can be driven anywhere in the city — some drop-off locations may be a short distance from the destination, but nothing more than one-tenth of a mile — and wait times are greatly reduced because, once a person requests a ride, WinTran will direct a nearby vehicle to a designated pick-up point.
Microtransit vehicles would not pull over at every bus stop, Muller said, but would pick up other passengers along the way who have requested a ride to the same place.
Another potential advantage of microtransit, Hoffman said, is that "there will be a positive impact on truancy" because it would be easier and faster for city students to catch a ride to school.
There would be a usage fee for passengers, which Hoffman said would average about a dollar per trip, but that fee would be charged to all WinTran users regardless of whether they use microtransit or a standard bus. That's because federal funding that made it possible for Winchester to offer free bus service for the past two years expires on June 30, so fares for riders will be reinstated beginning July 1.
Eisenach said it would cost more to operate a microtransit system, but that amount represents "a pretty small increase in expenditures for a big gain."
Currently, he said, it costs $1,750,000 per year to operate WinTran. The bulk of that is covered by state and federal funding, but Winchester is still responsible for paying $494,071 annually. Since yearly ridership currently averages 155,000 passengers, that equates to a cost to the city of $3.19 per passenger trip.
Microtransit, if it follows the same operating hours currently in place, would cost $2,410,100 per year to operate, but Winchester's share would only be $547,936 annually. Officials anticipate that annual ridership would grow to 244,000 passengers, which equates to a cost to the city of $2.24 per passenger trip.
Hoffman said it would take about nine months to establish the microtransit service, and Eisenach said he foresees the need to hire five additional drivers and buy two more transit vehicles. Over time, as existing WinTran buses reach the end of their service lives, Eisenach said they would be replaced, possibly with smaller vehicles.
There would also be a $200,000 startup fee to implement microtransit, but all of that expense would be covered by money from the federal and state governments.
"I like that," Planning and Economic Development Committee member David Smith said.
The three-member Planning and Economic Development Committee, which also includes Emily Windle and Chairman Richard Bell, unanimously agreed to forward the microtransit proposal to the full City Council with a recommendation for approval.
"It dramatically improves the experience of our residents, particularly our most vulnerable residents," Hoffman said.
