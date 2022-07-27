WINCHESTER — City Council is considering new rules to address reports of inappropriate conduct on the Loudoun Street Mall.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told council's Public Health and Safety Committee last week that the top three areas of citizen concerns presented to his office are, in order, "speeding, stormwater [drainage], the walking mall."
Council is already addressing the first two. Last month, the panel agreed to lower the 40 mph speed limit to 35 mph on Jubal Early Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road, and earlier this month voted to create a stormwater utility whose sole purpose will be raising money to address stormwater drainage problems throughout the city.
That leads to concern No. 3, the Loudoun Street Mall. Hoffman told the committee that his office receives "a significant number of complaints" about questionable conduct and behaviors on the pedestrian mall, located on the portion of Loudoun Street between Cork and Piccadilly streets.
"This ordinance is an outgrowth of that, to try to limit the number of undesirable activities occurring on the walking mall and give us some additional enforcement ability to trespass folks if they continue to violate things," Hoffman said. "We didn't put anything in here that's outlandish, but we're expecting people to follow some pretty standard rules."
The proposed ordinance amendment would also give the city manager authority to establish additional regulations governing city-operated amenities on the Loudoun Street Mall including the Splash Pad, the Taylor Pavilion and public restrooms.
Hoffman said the rules would only apply to the mall, not the public roadways in Old Town. For example, bicycling, skateboarding, roller skating and scooter riding would not be allowed on the mall, but people would be free to engage in those activities on the downtown streets that border and bisect it.
"We took this step to very clearly outline what the rules are and where the rules apply so, if we do need to trespass someone from the walking mall, we have a legally defensible case to do that," Hoffman said.
In addition to the prohibition on bicycles, skateboards, roller skates and scooters, the proposed new rules would ban the following on the Loudoun Street Mall:
- The use of alcohol or the possession of open containers of alcohol, unless otherwise allowed during a special event sponsored or permitted by the city.
- The use of marijuana or illegal substances, including the displaying of drug paraphernalia.
- Assaultive, violent or combative behavior, or threatening harm toward another person or a person's property.
- Damage, vandalism and removal of property including tables, benches, railings, tree guards, plants and trees.
- Using public restrooms and other city facilities inappropriately.
- Urinating or defecating in public.
- Selling, offering for sale or accepting compensation in exchange for tangible items without a city permit or authorization.
- Construction or erection of any structure or utility service without city authorization.
- Dumping, dropping, discharging or leaving trash, bottles, waste, garbage and refuse anywhere but in a proper receptacle.
- Dressing or undressing in areas not intended for such purposes.
- Sexual activity.
- Failing to curb or clean up after a pet.
- Hindering or preventing the movement of people for no lawful or reasonable purpose.
- Violating the city's noise ordinance.
Enforcement of the rules would be the responsibility of the Winchester Police Department, whose officers would have the authority to ban people from the mall who repeatedly violate the regulations, Hoffman said.
Chronic offenders who return to the mall after being told not to do so, he said, would be charged with trespassing, which, in Virginia, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine and a court order barring the convicted from ever returning to the area where he or she caused a disturbance.
City Council is expected to consider the proposed rules at its next business meeting on Aug. 9. If approved, the updated ordinance governing conduct and activities on the Loudoun Street Mall would take effect immediately.
