WINCHESTER — Trex Co. Inc. is planning to open new corporate headquarters near Crossover Boulevard in Winchester.
That information was revealed Thursday during a meeting of Winchester's Planning and Economic Development Committee, which was informed of a proposal from the Winchester Economic Development Authority that would give Trex a seven-year tax break in exchange for the multimillion-dollar industry basing the heart of its corporate operations within city limits.
Trex, a publicly traded company (NYSE: TREX) that produces wood-alternative decking, railing and other outdoor products, opened its Shawnee Drive location in Frederick County in 1996 with 36 employees. The Winchester-based global manufacturer now has more than 1,200 employees and annual revenues in excess of $800 million.
Trex is currently in the midst of a $200 million effort to expand manufacturing at its existing production facilities on Shawnee Drive and Fernley, Nevada. Included in that is a new 75,000-square-foot expansion on Trex's local campus that is currently under construction.
Trex's corporate offices are located at 160 Exeter Drive in the Sunnyside area of Frederick County. The company shares a building there with two medical offices, Winchester Radiologists and Winchester Imaging.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Thursday that the Economic Development Authority (EDA) wants to partner with the city to offer Trex an economic incentive to bring its headquarters into the city limits. In exchange for building an approximately 70,000-square-foot office building for about 200 employees, Winchester would significantly reduce Trex's real estate tax payments for the next seven years.
Here's how it would work: For seven years, Trex would pay all of the assessed property taxes for its new office building near Crossover Boulevard. The EDA would then refund any portion of the tax payment that exceeds the amount currently being generated by the site, and the city of Winchester would reimburse the EDA for the full amount of the annual refunds.
Hershberger did not provide an address for the prospective building site, so the amount of real estate taxes currently generated by the property is not yet publicly known. However, he told the Planning and Economic Development Committee that the refunds to be given to Trex over the entire seven-year period would total about $607,000.
Hershberger said the tax break is critical to Trex's decision to build new corporate headquarters in Winchester.
"But for the incentive, the investment would not happen," he said.
The three-member Planning and Economic Development Committee voted 2-0 to recommend the full City Council approve the proposed tax break. Chairman Richard Bell abstained from the discussion and vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Attending Thursday afternoon's committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
