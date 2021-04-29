WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday locked in Winchester’s real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2022 at 93 cents.
While that’s the same as the current tax rate, it equates to a tax increase because recent reassessments of the city’s real estate raised the overall value of commercial, residential and vacant properties by an average of nearly 6%. Because of that, council could have lowered the real estate tax rate to 89 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value and still collected the same amount of tax revenues as it did in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Even if council had lowered the rate to 89 cents, city officials estimate 99% of Winchester’s homeowners would have still paid more in taxes in FY22, which begins July 1. That’s because the average value of residential properties in the city increased 10.4% in the reassessments.
For example, if a $250,000 single-family home increased in value by 10% due to the reassessments, its new worth would be $275,000. In FY21, the homeowner would have paid $2,325 in real estate taxes. In FY22, with the higher property value, the annual tax bill would be $2,557.50 based on a 93-cent rate or $2,447.50 based on an 89-cent rate. Bottom line, the owner would have paid an extra $122.50 in taxes if the rate fell to 89 cents, or an extra $232.50 under the 93-cent rate.
According to City Manager Dan Hoffman, leaving the rate at 93 cents will generate an extra $1.36 million in revenues for the city and sets the stage for a proposed FY22 operating budget of $93,025,000. That’s $2,353,000 higher than the current operating budget of $90,672,000 but still less than the pre-pandemic budget of $93,882,000 in fiscal year 2020.
“It will provide a healthier, safer community for our residents,” City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
But some members of council opposed the 93-cent rate at a time when many individuals and businesses are struggling due to the economic repercussions of COVID-19.
Councilor Les Veach said it might be wiser to add a penny to the city’s 6-cent meals tax rather than collecting more real estate taxes because that financial burden would be shared by everyone who eats in or orders from a Winchester restaurant, regardless of where they live.
“That doesn’t make any sense to me,” responded Mayor and City Council President David Smith, who owns two restaurants — Village Square and Water Street Kitchen — in downtown Winchester.
Smith said restaurants have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic and are currently limited by the state to just 50% seating capacity, so it would be illogical to raise the meals tax and potentially discourage customers who aren’t willing to spend the extra money.
Councilor Corey Sullivan suggested lowering the real estate tax rate and making up for the financial loss by only giving cost-of-living pay raises to the city’s lower-paid employees. Hoffman’s proposed FY22 budget includes an across-the-board 4% cost-of-living salary increase for all city employees, including senior management and department heads who already earn $100,000 a year or more.
Councilor Evan Clark agreed, suggesting the tax rate should be trimmed to 92 cents and that Hoffman should “tweak the numbers” to avoid giving raises to higher-paid employees.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told council on Tuesday that school system employees actually deserve more than a 4% raise. He is seeking a a 5% raise for teachers, administrators and support staff, which would require City Council to add $1.3 million to the $30,339,102 it allocated to schools in its current operating budget. At present, Hoffman’s proposed budget for FY22 includes a $700,000 increase to the school system.
Van Heukelum’s request for more money is coming at a difficult time for the city and its residents. Clark said many tax-paying citizens in Winchester have lost jobs or suffered income losses during the pandemic.
Hoffman said Winchester stands to receive millions of dollars in pandemic-related financial assistance from the federal government during the upcoming fiscal year, but that money is earmarked for specific purposes and cannot be used to offset the real estate tax increase.
“We cannot directly or indirectly lower our tax rate because of the stimulus,” he said. “They will not allow us to.”
Council voted 6-3 to set the real estate tax rate at 93 cents in FY22. Veach, Sullivan and Clark opposed the measure.
Hoffman will formally present his proposed FY22 budget based on the 93-cent rate to City Council on May 11. Council will then hold a public hearing and vote on the budget on May 25.
After the city’s budget is adopted, the Winchester School Board will finalize its FY22 operating budget based on how much money is allocated to it by City Council.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
