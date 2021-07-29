WINCHESTER — If you want to have a big celebration in Winchester, be prepared to foot the bill for event security and cleanup.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will require event organizers to cover the city's costs for services such as blocking off streets, providing firefighters and off-duty police officers to monitor event safety, and cleaning up trash afterward.
Until now, City Manager Dan Hoffman said Winchester had no such fees, which meant the city — and, ultimately, its taxpayers — spent thousands of dollars per year supporting festivals, public celebrations, business promotions and other special events. Now, those costs will be the responsibility of the person or organization who requests a special-event permit from the city.
According to the new ordinance, fees for the city's support services will be calculated for each event based on costs incurred in the past at similarly sized celebrations. Hoffman said small events may not incur any additional costs, but larger ones will. He noted that fees can be reduced by scaling back the size and scope of a celebration, which event organizers should take into account when planning festivities.
Winchester's biggest ongoing public event is the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Hoffman said it will not be impacted by the new ordinance because it already pays the city for security, street closures and cleanup.
On the other hand, First Night Winchester — an annual New Year's Eve celebration that brings thousands of people to the city's Old Town — does not reimburse Winchester for support services and will have to bear those costs moving forward. Christine Germeyer, executive director of First Night Winchester, told council on Tuesday that her nonprofit organization has limited financial resources and opposes the additional fees.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted unanimously to formally lift Winchester’s state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Kensinger said officials will continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and its highly contagious delta variant and take whatever steps are necessary to protect the public.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would integrate a total of $12,337,682 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into the city’s budgets for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
- Unanimously approved a resolution that creates criteria and rules for the naming or renaming of public places.
- Voted 5-2 to adopt new trash-collection fees. The rates are based on the size of new roll-off trash containers that the city will be distributing to residents and businesses starting in September. The monthly fees will be $10 a month for a 95-gallon container, $8 a month for a 65-gallon container and $6 a month for a 35-gallon container. The new rates, which take effect as soon as a customer receives his or her new trash container, are also scheduled to increase two more times within the next two years.
- Unanimously agreed to send a letter to Virginia legislators sharing the city's concerns about the commonwealth's recent decision to stop accepting admissions at five state-run mental hospitals, including one in Staunton that treats patients from the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
- Received an update from City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen on a class-action lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies that Winchester is taking part in. The lawsuit alleges the companies fueled America's ongoing opioid crisis by facilitating the over-prescription of pain medications, leading some people to become addicted and, when their prescriptions ran out, turn to heroin and other illegally obtained opioids. According to Michelsen, attorneys on both sides of the issue are currently trying to negotiate a financial settlement.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance allowing New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC to install and operate small cellular transmission facilities on public property.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance allowing Teleport Communications America LLC to install and operate telecommunications facilities on public property.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment allowing towing companies to operate in a Commercial Industrial (CM-1) district with a conditional-use permit.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to vacate an existing water line easement on property owned by Shenandoah University. After the easement was originally approved, the water line was installed at a different location. As a result, the original easement was nullified and a new one approved.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of James Wilson to a five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals, ending July 26, 2026; Jerry Stollings to a two-year term on the Community Policy Management Team, ending July 26, 2023; Wally Stotlemyer to an open-ended term on the Winchester-Frederick County Local Emergency Planning Committee; Cheryl Beaudion-Stehlin to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board, ending July 26, 2025; David Andre to a five-year term as an alternate member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, ending July 26, 2026; and Susan McDonald to a four-year term on the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board, ending July 26, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell. Mayor and council President David Smith and Councilor Evan Clark were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.