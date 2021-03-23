WINCHESTER — City Council’s recently revived committee system stumbled out of the starting block.
Council now intends to address the issues that raised questions about the scope of the committees’ authority.
Three of the committees — Public Safety, Finance and Boards and Commissions — were created by a unanimous vote of council on Oct. 13. The fourth, the Planning and Economic Development Committee, was established by a unanimous council vote on Jan. 12.
The resolutions that created the four committees state “these committees shall effectively act as a work session for the Common Council and report their findings and recommendations to the Common Council.” Any recommendations issued by the committees would be voted on by the full nine-member council.
Nowhere in the resolutions does it say that committees can kill a proposal before the full council has a chance to consider it, but that very thing happened on Feb. 25 when the Planning and Economic Development Committee declined to issue a recommendation on a proposed ordinance that would have allowed city homeowners to keep a limited number of chickens in their backyards.
Another committee-related practice was called into question when three committee-forwarded items were put up for final votes during council’s business meeting on March 9, even though the committee reports on those items had not yet been presented to the full council. The resolutions that created the committees do not say that council can vote on a committee recommendation before hearing a report from a committee representative.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said earlier this month the language of the resolutions is not perfect, but the committees were still following parliamentary procedure as set forth in Robert’s Rules of Order, the most widely used parliamentary procedure manual in the United States. He also promised to work with council to avoid future problems with the committee processes.
That conversation is scheduled to begin tonight during City Council’s work session, when the panel will consider whether it needs to update the resolutions that gave the committees their charters.
The proposed updates would make it clear the full council cannot vote on a committee recommendation until after it has been briefed on the committee’s discussion and vote regarding the measure.
Also, the revised resolutions would specify that a proposal can indeed be killed by a committee if its members choose not to forward it to the full council. However, the full council would retain the right to pull proposals out of the committee level if a majority of councilors believe measures that were not forwarded were still significant enough to warrant council’s attention.
Finally, Hoffman is proposing that all committee reports be shared with council near the beginning of its twice-monthly business meetings. That would ensure no committee-forwarded items could be voted on before the full council is briefed on the measures.
City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today to open discussions regarding Hoffman’s proposed committee changes. The session will be conducted via teleconference and can be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.