WINCHESTER — The city's real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2024 will be 83 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value.
The rate was set by City Council Tuesday night on a party-line vote of 5-4. Democrats Kim Herbstritt, David Smith, John Hill, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead supported the 83-cent real estate tax rate, while Republicans Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Kathy Tagnesi and Emily Windle opposed it.
"This increase of 83 cents is like telling our citizens the city needs their hard-earned money more than they do," Veach said. "This will absolutely hurt our seniors and our affordable housing. In my opinion, soon there won't be any citizens left to tax."
Veach said he would rather see a more reasonable real estate tax rate coupled with a moderate increase to the city's meals tax. Two weeks ago, a majority of City Council said they would also like to consider an increase to the lodging tax to offset the money needed by the city from real estate taxes, but the panel nixed the idea of raising the meals tax.
On Tuesday, council held a first reading on a proposal to raise the lodging tax from 6% to 8% of a customer's total bill. A vote on the proposal is expected on May 9 but, even if the increase is approved, City Manager Dan Hoffman said it would not change the 83-cent real estate tax rate once it was formally adopted.
Mayor David Smith supported the 83-cent rate but said he did so reluctantly because it won't bring in enough money to fund everything the city and its residents want.
"I'm not that happy we're at 83 cents because we're going to lose possibly a [additional] police officer if not more; we're going to lose teachers because we're not fully funding the people that matter in this community," Smith said. "For us to say they don't matter is problematic to me."
Winchester’s current real estate tax rate is 93 cents, and Hoffman initially proposed leaving it at that level in the new fiscal year. However, recent citywide property reassessments increased average real estate values by 30%, meaning a $300,000 home now has an average worth of $390,000. Based on the 93-cent rate, last year’s real estate tax bill for that house was $2,790, but this year’s would be $3,627.
Due to the reassessments, City Council could lower the FY24 real estate tax rate to 74 cents and still bring in the same amount of money it is collecting in the current fiscal year. Hoffman, though, has said inflation, higher salaries and the ongoing maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s infrastructure means the city needs more tax revenues than ever to continue functioning at the level expected by residents and businesses.
During a public hearing prior to council's vote on the real estate tax rate, five Winchester residents approached the podium to ask for — and sometimes demand — a more reasonable rate, one that could generate enough money for city expenses but is closer to the revenue-neutral rate of 74 cents.
"If you vote for an 83-cent tax rate, which, when combined with Mr. Hoffman's projected $6 million organic revenue growth, you're a thief," said Gregory Price of Winchester. "You're not only thieves, you're cowards without conscience."
Rick Brown of Winchester said he was troubled that a portion of the additional real estate tax revenues are proposed to pay for 5% salary increases for city employees.
"In 2021, the average city [employee's] salary was $51,856, which was 11% above the national average in the U.S. The median salary was $47,815, 10% above the national average," Brown said. "Since then, there was a 5 to 7% raise last year, a proposed 5 to 7% raise this year and there was a thousand dollars [bonus] given in January."
He added that only 13.5% of city employees live in Winchester, which means 86.5% of Rouss City Hall's staff would use their salary increases to support other jurisdictions with their real estate and personal property taxes.
"The job of City Council is very simple: You work for the citizens of Winchester, not the citizens of Frederick County, West Virginia or anyplace else," Brown said. "Your job is to support the citizens [of Winchester], not the out-of-towners."
Forty-year Winchester resident Patrick Sullivan was also bothered by the prospect of paying higher taxes to give city employees a raise.
"The proposed [salary increase] percentages go way beyond the justification of inflation and personnel retention that has been highlighted several times in the [public] hearings [on the real estate tax rate]," Sullivan said. "If you pass this excessive rate, there will be a price to pay [during the general election] in November."
Jorge Gonzales of Winchester said an 83-cent real estate tax rate will be detrimental to City Council's concurrent goal of increasing the amount of affordable housing in the city because owners of residential rental properties, including himself, will most likely raise rents to offset the extra money they'll be paying for taxes.
"The city should not be above the people they're supposed to work for, which are the residents," Gonzales said.
Not everyone was against the 83-cent real estate tax rate. Timothy Newcome, president of the Winchester Education Association, said the rate should be adopted so the city's public employees and teachers are properly compensated and earn enough money to afford escalating housing prices.
"If we want to maintain the excellence of our public employees and our public schools, that requires funding," Newcome said.
"Teachers will leave. It's already happening," added Delia Delgado, a Winchester Public Schools teacher who said an 83-cent real estate tax rate would not fully fund the school system's needs. "The teachers who stay will feel demoralized, under appreciated and have to operate under financial strain."
Now that City Council has approved the real estate tax rate, Hoffman will develop a draft budget for FY24 based on the projected tax revenues.
Hoffman previously said a real estate tax rate of 83 cents, along with the use of $2,649,800 from the city’s general fund, would support an FY24 budget of $112,585,000. That's almost $12 million higher than the $100,675,000 budget for the current fiscal year.
The city manager is scheduled to present a draft version of Winchester's FY24 operating budget at council's next meeting on May 9. A public hearing and formal adoption of the budget will take place at council's meeting on May 23, and the budget will take effect when the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.