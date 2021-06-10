WINCHESTER — City Council has given the go-ahead to Northwestern Community Services to move forward a new facility that would combine two of its Winchester-area clinics.
Northwestern, based in Front Royal, is a regional health-care agency that offers support and counseling to an average of 4,000 to 5,000 people per year who are struggling with mental health or addiction issues. Patients only pay what they can afford, so the agency receives additional operating funds from local, state and federal governments. That means it must get permission from the governing bodies of each locality it serves — Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page — whenever it wants to spend significant amounts of money.
This was the second time the agency asked City Council to support its bid to open a new facility in Frederick County that would combine the operations of two of its Winchester-area counseling and psychiatric clinics — one at 158 Front Royal Pike, the other at 214 S. Braddock St. When Northwestern Community Services (NCS) CEO Michael Elwell first appeared before council on April 13, his proposal to apply for a $4 million construction loan was rejected after several councilors criticized Northwestern's low COVID-19 vaccination rate for employees, the agency's failure to provide a specific location for its proposed new building and the lack of a detailed transportation plan to ensure clients would be able to get to and from the facility.
One month later, on May 19, Elwell appeared before council's Public Health and Safety Committee with more specific information about his agency's consolidation plans. He said 139 of NCS's 268 staffers had been vaccinated, but that number could actually be higher because employees were not required to report if they had been vaccinated. Elwell also lowered his requested loan amount to $2.2 million because Northwestern found an existing building in Frederick County that would suit its needs. Although he still declined to provide a specific address for the proposed facility, he presented the committee with a fleshed-out transportation plan to ensure all Winchester-area clients would be able to access the new location.
Based on the updated information, the Public Health and Safety Committee unanimously recommended the full council approve NCS's request to apply for a loan that Northwestern would solely be responsible for repaying.
The recommendation was enough for City Council to change its stance. The panel voted unanimously on Tuesday to endorse NCS's proposal, which was the final hurdle the agency had to clear before applying for a bridge loan from Truist Bank and a permanent loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would declare residential structures at 514-520 S. Loudoun St. and 411 S. Loudoun St., both owned by Wayne M. and Laura Gavis of Greenwood Road in Frederick County, to be derelict and blighted. If approved, the designation would authorize the city to raze the structures or sell them to someone who will renovate or remove the long-vacant buildings.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the establishment of the U.S. Department of Energy's Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program in Winchester. C-PACE encourages the broad use of renewable energy components within buildings, which could lessen the city's overall carbon footprint.
- Unanimously approved the allocation of $12.8 million in capital-improvement funds that are expected to be received this fall with the issuance of a previously approved municipal bond.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow Winchester to charge an inspection fee to people who begin construction projects without first obtaining the required building permits.
- Met in executive session for 40 minutes to discuss employee representation. No further information about the topic was provided, and no action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and Phillip Milstead. Councilor Richard Bell was absent.
