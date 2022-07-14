WINCHESTER — Most city residents and businesses will be getting a new bill in the mail next summer.
City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to create a stormwater utility that will raise money exclusively for the maintenance and improvement of Winchester's stormwater drainage system.
"Clearly it's an issue," Councilor Corey Sullivan said, referring to some minor flooding that had occurred in the city when a thunderstorm rolled through the region an hour prior to Tuesday evening's council meeting.
Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told council that any residential or commercial property with at least one impervious surface — defined as anything that prevents stormwater from soaking into the soil — will be billed by the new utility. Examples of impervious surfaces include driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, decks, compressed gravel pathways and outdoor storage buildings.
The billing rate for the new stormwater utility is not yet known. Eisenach said he will return to City Council in January with additional information about the utility. A rate will then be set by council and the first utility bills will be mailed out as soon as July 2023.
When Eisenach first presented the stormwater utility proposal to City Council on June 14, he used a sample rate of $5 a month for every 2,500 feet of a property's impervious surfaces. With that rate, monthly bills for most city residents would be less than $10 but many businesses would pay significantly more. For example, Winchester Medical Center, which has 2,128,655 square feet of impervious surfaces, would pay $4,266 per month.
"My biggest angst is hitting citizens with another fee," Councilor Les Veach said. "[But] I see why we need it."
Eisenach said his January presentation to council will also include potential ways that property owners can reduce their monthly stormwater utility bills by reducing runoff from impervious surfaces. Potential methods for reducing runoff include collecting rain in barrels for gardening use and replacing asphalt parking lots with ones made of porous materials that allow water to seep into the soil.
The concept of a stormwater utility is nothing new in Winchester. Eisenach and City Council have been batting around the idea of a so-called "rain tax" since at least November 2013.
Since no stormwater utility existed until now, the city's Public Services Department has had to rely on limited annual funding from council and select state and federal sources to pay for maintenance of Winchester's stormwater drainage system. There has not been enough money to do major improvements and drainage line replacements, though, so flooding during heavy rainstorms has been a recurring problem throughout the city, particularly along North Cameron Street.
On Tuesday, Eisenach said there are currently more that 70 stormwater drainage improvement projects in the planning stages.
"If you assume an average of $1 million for each project, that's $70 million," he said.
While that's a significant amount of money, Winchester could potentially pay millions more if it doesn't address its drainage problems. That's because the city's stormwater runoff eventually makes its way into the Shenandoah River, which flows into the Potomac River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has established strict regulations to limit the amount of sediments and agricultural and industrial pollutants that enter the Chesapeake Bay due to excessive stormwater runoff. To ensure that localities within the bay's watershed comply with those regulations, Winchester and other municipalities have been issued stormwater discharge permits and can be penalized for excessive runoff.
Eisenach said localities that violate the terms of their stormwater discharge permits can be subject to "huge fines" of up to $30,000 per day by the DEQ until issues are corrected and the municipalities come back into compliance.
"This is somewhat of an unfunded mandate," City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said, referring to the fact that localities must spend money to stay in compliance but do not receive funding for the required improvements from the Virginia General Assembly.
In addition to paying for repairs and upgrades, Eisenach has said proceeds from the monthly stormwater utility bills will also allow the city to hire a crew whose sole responsibility would be maintaining the stormwater drainage system, a job currently handled by the 11 employees in the Public Services Department’s Street Division. He said it will cost approximately $400,000 a year to pay the new crew and cover the costs of materials and equipment.
If a $5 rate is adopted next year, Eisenach has said that could generate approximately $1.2 million per year for the local government based on a 2014 survey of impervious surfaces in the city.
According to documents presented to City Council, 31 other Virginia localities, including Harrisonburg and Manassas, currently have stormwater utilities. Monthly rates charged by those municipalities range from $2 to $24, with the average rate being $8.20.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
