WINCHESTER — City Council has approved a rezoning that could lead to the construction of a $62 million subdivision at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School.
The proposed 22.7-acre development with more than 300 housing units now needs to get its site plan accepted by city officials before construction can begin.
“I like the idea that this is going to put the property back on the tax rolls,” Councilor Richard Bell said of the project site at 441 Linden Drive.
Currently, the property is owned by Frederick County and remains tax exempt even though Frederick County Middle School moved to a new facility at 4661 N. Frederick Pike in August 2016.
Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago plans to buy the Linden Drive site from the county for $3.9 million if Winchester approves its site plan, which will be presented to the city’s Planning Department in the coming weeks.
HDP hopes to build 160 age-restricted apartments for active seniors and 143 to 146 general-use townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families. Additionally, the company has offered to build a new community park on the site for the public’s use.
“I like the project,” Councilor Les Veach said. “The biggest thing I’m concerned with is traffic.”
Several neighbors of the proposed subdivision share Veach’s concern. For months, they have told city officials the development could put an undue strain on Linden Drive and Caroline Street, the two roads that would be used most by the subdivision’s residents.
HDP claims the streets were able to accommodate school traffic for decades and are more than capable of handling the vehicles that would belong to subdivision residents. However, in an attempt to quell concerns, HDP asked Valley Health if it could build a separate, private access road for the 160-unit apartment building through an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Winchester-based healthcare provider.
Last month, Valley Health said it would not grant the property easement to HDP. Regardless, the developer said it planned to proceed with its subdivision because the private access road would have only been an amenity and was not critical to the project.
Council’s vote to approve HDP’s rezoning request adds a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay to the property’s Low-Density Residential (LR) zoning district. That designation will remain in place even if HDP decides not to build the subdivision.
City Council’s approval of the rezoning request followed party lines, with the panel’s seven Democrats voting in favor of the measure and its two Republicans standing in opposition.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a $315,815 Community Development Block Grant specifically designed to help people who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unanimously approved the issuance and sale of $21 million in low-interest bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to pay off the remaining debt from a higher-interest $28.6 million bond issued in 2012.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that clarifies Winchester School Board terms set to expire during the course of 2022 would be extended to Dec. 31 of that year.
Unanimously approved administrative updates to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment to update density bonuses available for multi-family residential construction in the B-1 district.
Voted unanimously to remove from the agenda a discussion item about a proposed update to a memorandum of understanding regarding the city’s annual funding of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. No reason for the removal was stated.
Met in executive session for nearly 90 minutes to decide whether council wants to continue outsourcing Winchester’s city attorney duties to the Harrisonburg-based law firm of Litten and Sipe. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
