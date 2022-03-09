WINCHESTER — City Council has cleared the path for construction of 25 three-bedroom townhouses and a small office building on a narrow strip of land in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.
“We desperately need homeowners,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said on Tuesday prior to voting in favor of a rezoning from Residential Office (RO-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with corridor enhancement (CE) and planned unit development (PUD) overlays.
Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, which owns the 4.3-acre parcel at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road, initially said access to the townhouses and office building would be created by extending East Leicester Street and connecting it to South Pleasant Valley Road, and from a roundabout that city officials said they planned to build on South Pleasant Valley Road sometime in the future.
When people who live in the residential neighborhoods adjacent to the development site said those access points would funnel high amounts of traffic onto Opequon, Shenandoah, Shawnee and Summit avenues, John Kerr Lane and Parkway Street, the city backed off from its desire to include the roundabout’s construction in Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan.
Also, Winchester-based engineering firm Pennoni Associates, which is working with Schwartz Family Investments on the project, amended the development’s design so that East Leicester between the townhouses and residential streets would be blocked to all but emergency vehicles. East Leicester will still connect to South Pleasant Valley, but only with a right-in, right-out lane to allow townhouse residents and people using the office building to enter and exit the property.
While council members supported the changes, some said on Tuesday they were still concerned with pedestrian safety and the future of East Leicester Street.
Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said people who live in the townhouse development will use a crosswalk on South Pleasant Valley Road to walk to nearby Jim Barnett Park, and she worried those pedestrians could be hit by vehicles or forced to wait for long periods on the concrete median that Schwartz Family Investments plans to build in the middle of the busy roadway. Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said safety precautions such as a crosswalk signal can be used to minimize the chances of accidents or long wait times.
Herbstritt also took issue with the possibility that in the future, members of city staff could change the flow of East Leicester Street to allow vehicles to travel its full length from South Pleasant Valley Road to Parkway Street. Sullivan agreed with that concern and asked that any future changes to the roadway be subject to City Council’s approval.
“We need to make sure this comes back to us somehow,” Sullivan said.
Council voted 6-1-1 to approve the rezoning with the condition that any further changes to East Leicester be submitted to the panel for its consideration. Councilor Richard Bell abstained due to a potential conflict of interest and Herbstritt voted in opposition.
According to information submitted by Pennoni, the townhouses are expected to sell for approximately $270,000 each. A site plan needs to be approved by the city before construction can begin.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council:
Held a public hearing on a proposal to adjust the boundaries of Winchester’s four voting wards to ensure that each ward contains about the same number of residents. No one spoke at the hearing, and council will vote on the matter at an upcoming meeting.
Unanimously agreed to accept the Winchester Public Schools administrative building at 12 N. Washington St. as surplus property. The school system plans on moving into new administrative offices at the renovated Douglas School, 598 N. Kent St., by the end of the year. Its current administrative building will then be sold by the city and $1.5 million in proceeds will be returned to the school system.
Held a first reading of an ordinance that would add a PUD overlay to 2.82 acres of land at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road zoned MR. Property owner Centennial Broadcasting II wants to build townhouses at the site, which is the former location of WINC Radio.
Held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue $7,560,000 in utility revenue bonds to pay for numerous water and sewer improvements previously approved by council.
Held a first reading of a series of amendments that would regulate where and how solar energy systems can be installed in Winchester.
Held a first reading of a proposed amendment that would update and streamline the licensing process for massage therapists and spas in Winchester.
Voted unanimously to appoint Christa Lewis to a six-year term on the Handley Board of Trustees, ending March 7, 2028, and Sandra Bloom and Barton Chasler to five-year terms as alternate members of the Board of Zoning Appeals, ending March 7, 2027.
Voted unanimously to reappoint Matthew Kreitzer to a five-year term on the Local Board of Building and Fire Code Appeal, ending March 7, 2027.
Voted unanimously to accept the resignations of Rebecca Taylor from the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board and Dr. Colin Greene from the Community Policy Management Team.
Met in executive session for 80 minutes to discuss board appointments, the potential acquisition of the South End fire station at 17 W. Monmouth St. and an unspecified personnel complaint. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Evan Clark and Richard Bell. Councilor Mady Rodriguez was absent.
