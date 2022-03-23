WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning request to allow for the construction of 34 townhouses at the former location of WINC Radio.
The vote came after weeks' worth of Planning Commission and Planning and Economic Development Committee meetings where numerous people who live near the 2.82-acre property at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road criticized the size of the proposed residential development and its potential impacts on utilities, stormwater drainage, traffic, parking and more.
As a result of neighbors' concerns, Dave Holliday Construction Inc. — the Winchester-based firm contracted by property owner Centennial Broadcasting II LLC to design and build the three-bedroom townhouses — last month changed the height of the structures from three stories to two and lowered the number of units that would be built from 37 to 34.
Councilor John Hill commended the developer for making the changes.
"It is my hope they continue listening to citizens throughout this project," Hill said.
However, the updates to the proposed North Pleasant Valley Road development weren't enough to appease all of the project's neighbors, five of whom addressed City Council on Tuesday during a public hearing.
"The scale of the proposed development is improper and out of character with our neighborhood," Patterson Avenue resident Tracy Perez said. "Please do not destroy our neighborhood."
Councilors were divided. Corey Sullivan said he was not comfortable with the number of potential townhouses and residents, and Kim Herbstritt said she would prefer to see affordable housing at the site as opposed to dwellings that are expected to cost about $350,000 each.
"The average person in Winchester can't afford these units," added Councilor Evan Clark, who said his house at 529 Battle Ave. is adjacent to the proposed development site. Despite the potential appearance of a conflict of interest, Clark did not recuse himself from Tuesday's discussion and vote.
Mayor David Smith said the townhouses were originally proposed with an anticipated selling price of $270,000. However, when the developer changed the designs and reduced the number of structures in order to address neighbors' concerns, the per-unit price increased in order for the project to remain profitable. Smith advised council to keep that in mind if an affordable housing proposal is presented in the future.
Councilor Les Veach agreed: "If we go to a lower ... number of units, the price goes up."
Council voted 8-1 to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the North Pleasant Valley Road property's Medium Density Residential (MR) zoning, creating enough density at the site to allow for the construction of up to 34 townhouses. Clark cast the only dissenting vote.
Issues regarding utilities, stormwater drainage, parking, light pollution and more must now be addressed by the developer in the form of a site plan that will have to be approved by the city before construction could commence.
WINC Radio occupied the property at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road from 1941 until last year, when it was sold and relocated. The building that formerly housed the radio station’s offices and broadcast studios is now vacant and Centennial Broadcasting plans to demolish it to make way for the new townhouses.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved adjustments to the boundaries of Winchester’s four voting wards to ensure that each ward contains about the same number of residents based on 2020 Census data. The changes shift a total of 382 people from wards 2 and 4 into Ward 3 and affect a semi-rectangular portion of land bordered by West Jubal Early Drive, Valley Avenue, Burton Street, Bellview Avenue and South Loudoun Street, and a small rectangular strip of land bordered by Franklin Street, Pine Street, Orchard Avenue and Elm Street.
- Unanimously approved a series of zoning ordinance amendments to regulate where and how solar energy systems can be installed in Winchester.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance and resolution authorizing the city to issue $7,560,000 in utility revenue bonds to pay for numerous water and sewer improvements previously approved by council.
- Unanimously approved a City Code amendment to update and streamline the licensing process for massage therapists and spas in Winchester.
- Held a discussion regarding Winchester's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. A draft version of the budget is expected to be presented to council on April 26.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan.
