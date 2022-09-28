WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday approved a zoning change that clears the way for development of a 331-unit apartment complex.
As proposed, Winchester Crossover Apartments would be built in the 200 block of Crossover Boulevard and include a total of 130 one-bedroom, 166 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments in four four-story buildings, all of which would have elevators.
Five percent of the apartments would be designated as affordable housing and be offered at reduced rates to people with limited incomes. The remaining 95%, according to information submitted to council, would be rented at current market rates. As of Wednesday, the website Zillow.com reported Winchester's median rent was $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,500 for two bedrooms and $1,800 for a three-bedroom unit.
The 22.66-acre development site, comprised of three separate parcels, is located behind the future locations of a First Bank and Trust Co. branch, a Hang 10 car wash and a CarMax vehicle dealership, and across the street from the future headquarters of Trex Co. Inc.
The land is currently zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Residential Office (RO-1). In order to convert it to a residential property with enough density to support multi-family housing, engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester asked City Council to change the zoning to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
Councilor Les Veach said he didn't like the idea of taking commercial property and converting it to residential.
"We can get more net [tax] revenue off of commercial. To turn this into residential is going to be hurting our ability to get more revenue there," Veach said on Tuesday. "To me, it's almost like supporting this is going to be supporting an increase in taxes to our citizens down the road. ... I'm struggling with that."
Councilor Phillip Milstead agreed, saying he would rather see the property generate jobs.
"There's just not much there that really helps the city," Milstead said. "When you come to us wanting a change to build something like this, I see it as a partnership ... something where we're supposed to be working together to help the city. Frankly, I don't see that here."
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls states the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are expected to add 26 students to Winchester Public Schools. At a cost of $7,507 to educate each student for one year, that creates a total annual expense for the school system of $195,180.
The educational cost, coupled with the expense of providing public infrastructure and emergency services to the apartment complex, would create a total annual financial burden of $959,940 for the city, the Patz analysis states. However, real estate taxes paid by the property owner and personal and sales taxes paid by residents would be approximately $1,569,640 per year, adding an estimated $609,700 in tax revenues to the local government's coffers annually.
Councilor Richard Bell said Winchester Crossover Apartments could eventually lead to even more tax revenues for the city because stores and restaurants want to locate in areas with populations high enough for businesses to thrive.
"This [residential] development ... is going to be an impetus towards the promotion of those [nearby] commercial parcels," Bell said.
At full occupancy, the apartment complex is expected to generate approximately 1,580 vehicle trips on an average weekday, according to a traffic impact analysis submitted by Pennoni. Comparatively, if the 22.66 acres became home to retail stores occupying 67,300 square feet of space, an estimated 3,664 vehicle trips would be generated on an average workday.
Following a nearly 30-minute discussion regarding the proposed rezoning, City Council voted 6-2 to approve the request. Councilors Veach and Milstead opposed the measure, and council Vice President Kim Herbstritt was absent.
Now that the zoning is in place, it is anticipated that real estate investment firm Castle Development Partners of Charlottesville will buy the 22.66 acres from its current owner, Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester, to build the 331-unit Winchester Crossover Apartments complex, according to documentation submitted to city officials.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposal to complete the transition of Winchester's personal property tax billing cycle. Currently, the city has more than a dozen billing cycles for owners of cars, trucks and other vehicles. In 2019, officials began a multiyear process to convert all payments to a universal, twice-a-year schedule. Two-thirds of Winchester's vehicle owners have already been switched to the new payment schedule. The amendment will complete the transitional process by putting all vehicle owners on the same semi-annual billing cycle with payments due in April and October.
- Unanimously approved several adjustments to the boundaries of Winchester’s Enterprise Zone, which is a geographic area where the city encourages new commercial development, the creation of jobs and the expansion of existing businesses by offering exclusive incentives including tax breaks, grants and loans. A handful of properties within the Enterprise Zone that were not eligible to take advantage of the financial incentives — the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St., the Royal Farms convenience store at 914-928 Berryville Ave., a residential property at 212 N. Kent St. and a strip of land owned by the nonprofit NW Works Inc. at 3085 Shawnee Drive — have been removed from the zone. Replacing them are 56 new parcels at 802, 804, 808, 812, 814, 820, 822 and 832 Berryville Ave.; 201, 203, 205, 209 and 210 E. Boscawen St.; 699, 705, 709, 725, 731, 805, 807 A/B, 809 A/B, 811 A/B, 813 A/B, 815 A/B, 817 A/B, 819 A/B, 821 A/B and 823 A/B N. Loudoun St.; 12 Jackson Ave.; 699, 701, 703, 707 and 715 Fort Collier Road; 2 and 10 N. Kent St.; and 4, 6 and 8 Richards Ave.
- Voted 5-3 to form a new Strategic Planning Committee to work with city staff on an as-needed basis for bi-annual updates to Winchester's current Strategic Plan and the creation of future plans. This is council's sixth committee, with the other committees being Public Health and Safety, Planning and Economic Development, Finance, Boards and Commissions, and Community Development. Councilors Les Veach, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan opposed formation of the Strategic Planning Committee because it will only include three of council's nine members.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance amendment that would exclude non-emergency medical transportation and transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft from City Code's definition of "taxicab." The change would bring Winchester's ordinance in line with the Code of Virginia.
- Unanimously endorsed Northwestern Community Services' performance contract with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for fiscal year 2023.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Frank Myrtle to an indefinite term on the Towing and Recovery Advisory Board and Hannah Curtis to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board, ending Sept. 26, 2026.
- Unanimously approved the reappointment of Amber Dopkowski to a two-year term on the Community Policy and Management Team, ending Sept. 26, 2024.
- Met in executive session for 33 minutes to obtain legal advice from City Attorney Melisa Michelsen regarding proposed rules of conduct for the Loudoun Street Mall. No action was taken following the closed-door discussion.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan. Vice President Kim Herbstritt was absent.
