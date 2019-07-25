WINCHESTER — The city School Board will most likely be smaller starting next July, when its new fiscal year begins.
Meanwhile, a question on switching from an appointed board to one with elected members appears to be headed to a voter referendum on Nov. 5.
City Council on Tuesday voted 7-1, with one abstention, to approve the board’s request to reduce its size from nine to seven members.
Councilor Judy McKiernan, a Winchester Public Schools employee, abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure because he wants all seven board members to serve at-large, rather than having one representative from each of the city’s four wards plus three at-large members.
Since the School Board restructuring requires a change to the City Charter, it would not have passed without a super majority of seven councilors voting in support.
The charter change also must be approved by the General Assembly during its next session, which begins on Jan. 8.
No one spoke during a public hearing prior to Tuesday night’s vote on the matter. The only comments from council came from Veach, who said he worries a smaller School Board could lead to meetings without enough members in attendance for a quorum.
“I fear that when we go to seven, which I fully support, we’ll struggle to get five [members to attend meetings],” Veach said.
If approved by the state legislature, the School Board will not replace two of its members — Chairwoman Allyson Pate and Ward 1 representative Richard Bell — when they complete their second terms on June 30, 2020. Board members, who are appointed by City Council and not paid for their service, cannot serve more than two consecutive four-year terms.
The board requested the reduction in size on June 11 due to council’s reported difficulties in finding enough candidates to fill all nine board seats. Pate also has said a smaller, streamlined board would operate more effectively.
City Council, however, could lose its ability to appoint School Board members if a referendum calling for an elected board makes its way onto the November ballot.
A public petition seeking the referendum was signed by 2,258 people, and Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin is in the process of verifying each of those signatures.
“I’m still counting,” Martin said on Wednesday morning. “I’m trying to get it done by Friday.”
She said Friday is a self-imposed deadline. Officially, Martin has 30 days to verify the signatures from the date she received them, which was July 16.
For the elected School Board question to be placed on the ballot, petition organizers needed signatures from 10% of the 15,364 people who were registered, active voters in Winchester as of Jan. 1, making 1,537 the minimum number of signatures required.
That’s actually fewer signatures than petition organizers thought were needed. Dani Bostick of Winchester, who gathered signatures for more than two months, said she was under the impression that at least 1,667 verified signatures were required.
Martin said she received 117 petition pages with 20 signatures each. On Wednesday morning, she had verified signatures on 91 pages.
“It looks like it might be successful, but that’s not official,” Martin said.
If the required minimum number of signatures is verified, the referendum would be publicly advertised at least three weeks before it appears on the Nov. 5 ballot.
If a referendum is held and approved by voters, the first election for Winchester School Board seats would be in November 2020. Subsequent elections would take place after the terms of appointed members expire, so it would take several years to fully phase in an elected board.
