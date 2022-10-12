WINCHESTER — Starting Jan. 1, everyone who owns a vehicle in Winchester will be on the same personal property tax billing cycle.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to complete what has been a nearly four-year transitional process to get all personal property taxpayers on the same twice-yearly payment schedule, replacing a convoluted billing system that has prevented the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office from purchasing new software to simplify the billing process.
In 1993, then-treasurer Walter “Skeeter” Knee obtained the Virginia General Assembly’s approval to bill Winchester vehicle owners on the anniversary of the date they purchased a car, truck, motorcycle or recreational vehicle. The result of this policy and subsequent considerations made for select taxpayers was that by 2018, the city’s Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office was juggling 17 unique personal property billing cycles, making Winchester the only municipality in Virginia that collected personal property taxes in this manner.
As for other localities in the commonwealth, Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder has said 69% of them issue bills once a year and 31% (including Frederick and Clarke counties) send out bills twice a year.
The high number of personal property tax payment schedules in Winchester prevented the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office from purchasing software to ease the billing process because, Burkholder said, there is no software in existence that can accommodate 17 unique billing cycles.
In April 2018, City Council agreed to a multiyear transition that would culminate in all Winchester vehicle owners getting on the same billing cycle, clearing the way for the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to implement new billing software. The changeover began in January 2019 and, since then, two thirds of all vehicle owners in the city have either voluntarily or administratively been switched over to the new schedule where personal property tax bills are mailed out in April and October, Burkholder said.
To get the remaining one-third on the new standardized cycle, those vehicle owners will receive a final “catch-up” bill in February that is due for payment by April 5. At that point, those vehicles will be on the same billing cycle as everybody else and will receive personal property tax bills for tax year 2023 in April and October.
Burkholder has said the average value of the vehicles that have not yet switched over to standardized billing is $7,000, so the average “catch-up” bill to be issued in February will be for approximately $100.
When the transition to standardized billing is completed in January, Burkholder has said her office will be in a position to determine which software system would best meet its needs. The software could cost up to $700,000, but the money to pay for it has already been appropriated by City Council.
The software selection and implementation process is expected to take more than a year, Burkholder has said.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council:
Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that excludes non-emergency medical transportation and transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft from City Code’s definition of “taxicab.” The change brings Winchester’s ordinance in line with the Code of Virginia.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would grant an easement to Waynesboro-based Lumos allowing the company to install underground communication lines on city-owned property at 625 and 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road. If approved, the lines would connect to an existing cellphone tower at Friendship Fire Hall.
Held a first reading of an ordinance to vacate a portion of a water line easement located on property at 3229 Shawnee Drive owned by Trex Co. Inc. The manufacturing firm is expanding a building at that location and needs to move a portion of a city-owned water line. Trex has already agreed to grant a new easement for where the water line will be relocated.
Met in executive session for 17 minutes to seek legal advice from City Attorney Melisa Michelsen regarding a pending lawsuit challenging Winchester’s ban on firearms and ammunition in city government facilities. Last month, a Winchester Circuit Court judge ruled that a portion of the ban prohibiting firearms and ammunition in city parks and at events permitted by Rouss City Hall cannot be enforced until the court issues a final ruling on the constitutionality of the ban. No action was taken following Tuesday’s closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan. Councilor Mady Rodriguez was absent.
