WINCHESTER — City Council has approved a plan to build 34 three-story townhouses at the former site of WINC Radio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Council members on Tuesday endorsed a subdivision plan for the new residential development known as Laurelwood Commons. The vote came six months after the panel also approved a property rezoning required to create the density needed to accommodate 34 three-bedroom dwellings on the 2.82-acre parcel of land.
"This is focused mainly on the platting," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Tuesday about the subdivision plan.
The property layout presented to council by the engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. actually includes 35 lots, with the extra one designated as an open common area for residents.
The layout also includes a stormwater retention pond to alleviate the property's poor drainage. Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni's Winchester office, said a series of underground drainage pipes will be placed throughout the subdivision and connect to the retention pond.
"From there, the pond discharges back to [the stormwater drainage system on] North Pleasant Valley Road, and then north to ... a large swale in the park," Mislowsky said, referring to Friendship Park one block north of Laurelwood Commons.
Mislowsky said a combination of new and existing plants would help screen the townhouses from neighboring properties. Once the site is cleared, evergreens will be planted in any areas where there is a gap in the remaining vegetation.
Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to approve the subdivision plan. Councilor Evan Clark cast the lone dissenting vote, and Mayor and council President David Smith did not attend the meeting.
One more step is required before the project's contractor, Dave Holliday Construction Inc. of Winchester, breaks ground. Youmans said city staff must approve a forthcoming site plan before building can begin.
The Laurelwood Commons project is being proposed by property owner Centennial Broadcasting II LLC, the former owner of WINC Radio. WINC occupied the land at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road from 1941 until last year, when the station was sold and relocated. The building that formerly housed its offices and broadcast studios will be demolished to make way for the new townhouses.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed to create two new positions — a housing manager for the city's Community Development Department and an additional deputy for the Winchester Sheriff's Office. For the remainder of fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30, $74,625 in salary and benefits for the housing manager will be covered by the city's general fund, and $51,750 in salary and benefits for the deputy will be covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to rezone 22.66 acres of land in the 200 block of Crossover Boulevard from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Residential Office (RO-1) to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. The rezoning is being sought by Pennoni Associates in order to construct a 331-unit residential complex called Winchester Crossover Apartments. If the rezoning is approved, real estate investment firm Castle Development Partners of Charlottesville plans on buying the land from its current owner, Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester, to build 130 one-bedroom, 166 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments in four four-story buildings, all of which would have elevators.
- Unanimously approved the city's 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, which is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because Winchester receives Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program funds on an annual basis.
- Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow for the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II of England. The resolution will be forwarded to King Charles III and the mayor of Winchester's sister city, Winchester, England.
- Unanimously agreed to correct a scrivener's error in the rezoning ordinance that added a PUD overlay to the Laurelwood Commons property at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan. Mayor and council President David Smith was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.