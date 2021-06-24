WINCHESTER — City Council has given nine thumbs down to a proposed short-term rental operation on Fairmont Avenue in Winchester.
The decision perplexed the applicant, Norval S. Peabody IV, who said allowing his 10-bedroom house at 303 Fairmont Ave. to operate as a short-term rental would be "a wonderful draw to the city of Winchester."
"I don't understand why there's so much adversity to this," Peabody told council at its business meeting on Tuesday night. "It really is something that's not a huge deal."
His neighbors disagreed. Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins said he received nearly 20 letters and phone calls regarding Peabody's proposal and none of them supported allowing vacationers and business travels to rent rooms in the Fairmont Avenue home for up to 30 days at a time.
"I think that my neighbors are afraid," Peabody said, his voice trailing off. "I'm not exactly sure what the situation is."
John Schroth, a Realtor and former member of City Council, told council on Tuesday it wouldn't be fair to neighboring property owners to allow Peabody to operate a short-term rental business in a neighborhood where homes were bought with the understanding that no commercial operations would be allowed.
According to city officials, the biggest problem with Peabody's request was the location of the 136-year-old home he wanted to offer as a short-term rental. It's in Winchester's Low-Density Residential (LR) zoning district, which City Code states “is intended as a single-family residential area with low population density. The regulations for this district are designed to stabilize and protect the essential characteristics of the district, to promote and encourage a suitable environment for family life where there are children.”
Peabody argued that renting rooms to short-term guests at 303 Fairmont Ave., located on a 1.7-acre plot with nine parking spaces, would have very little impact on the quality and aesthetics of his neighborhood.
Another cause for neighbors' concern was the size of Peabody's home. Hopkins said if Peabody rented out all 10 bedrooms, the house would technically meet the city's definition of a hotel, and hotels are not allowed in Winchester's LR district. For that reason, Peabody agreed to only rent eight of the home's 10 bedrooms.
"I don't believe that a short-term rental would affect the neighborhood or the property," Peabody said.
Although council voted unanimously to reject Peabody's request, Councilor Corey Sullivan said that doesn't mean there won't eventually be a high number of people staying at 303 Fairmont Ave. Based on Winchester's residential density policies, a very large family with up to 30 members could legally occupy Peabody's home if he decides to offer it as a standard long-term rental.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell.
I disagree. It is a perfectly beautiful house and I see nothing wrong with what he wants to do. People need to loosen up a bit and learn to live with others.
