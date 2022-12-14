WINCHESTER — When City Council convenes its next meeting on Jan. 3, two familiar faces will be missing.
Councilors Evan Clark and Mady Rodriguez, both Democrats, will not be returning to the panel after coming up short in their bids to win re-election on Nov. 8.
Clark is the longest-serving member on the current City Council. The Ward 2 representative, who was first elected in 2006 and served four consecutive four-year terms, will be succeeded by Republican Emily DeAngelis, who bested him by 118 votes in the general election.
Rodriguez has served the least amount of time on the current nine-member council, having been appointed to her Ward 4 seat last December to complete the final year of the late Councilor Judy McKiernan's four-year term. Republican Kathy Tagnesi, who scored 197 more votes than Rodriguez in the Nov. 8 election, will take office Jan. 1.
At City Council's meeting on Tuesday night — its final meeting of 2022 — Mayor David Smith acknowledged the contributions of Rodriguez and Clark and wished them well in their future endeavors.
"We want to thank you for your service and everything that you've done for the community," Smith said. "You will be missed."
"This has been a wonderful honor for me to serve the people of Winchester," Clark told his fellow councilors and meeting attendees in Rouss City Hall. "I've seen so many good changes over the last 16 years, from two-way streets to the renovation of the Old Town mall. Even Handley High School was renovated when I first got on board here.
"I look forward to Winchester continuing to improve and to grow and be the wonderful little city that it is," Clark said.
Republican Ward 1 Councilor Les Veach, who was first elected in 2008 and is tied with Vice Mayor John Hill as the second longest-serving member of the current council, commended Clark for his service.
"Sixteen years, 22 meetings a year, plus all the committee meetings, plus all the hours — you calculate that, it's way over a thousand hours you've dedicated to the citizens," Veach said. "I appreciate it."
"I'm very thankful to Evan for asking me to serve on council ... but equally grateful for Evan's participation in a little known act in the community where he actually would go out and clean up around [the former] Douglas School [on North Kent Street]," said Hill, a Democrat. "He planted flowers, moved rocks, talked to a lot of citizens in that area to try to instill in them the pride they need to have in themselves as well as their community."
Rodriguez offered no farewell statements on her own behalf, but instead expressed gratitude for Clark.
"Thank you for your guidance this past year, just steering me in the right direction [and] giving me lots of great information to be able to make sound decisions," Rodriguez told him. "Thank you."
Although Rodriguez was reluctant to sing her own praises, her fellow council members were happy to do it for her.
"I so appreciate your service on council in the time that you've been here," council Vice President Kim Herbstritt, a Democrat, said to her. "I look forward to ... you continuing to be involved in the community in some way."
"I've been absolutely amazed at the energy you have put into everything you have done. I have been amazed at the knowledge you've shown," Democratic Councilor Phillip Milstead said to Rodriguez, who also serves as president of the Winchester Education Foundation's board of directors. "I thank you for all of your work."
"Your service and dedication to Winchester, I know for a fact, will continue and I want to thank you for that," said Smith, a Democrat.
Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan said Rodriguez and Clark both deserve the city's respect for having the courage and commitment to serve.
"Every day, millions and millions of people get on social media and make posts about their town, their community, their politics, anything they can think of. But very, very, very few people — like, 99.999% of the people in the world — never take the step to actually get elected and then finely serve and then, on top of that, finely implement policy and achieve goals," Sullivan told the departing councilors. "You guys have ... and you should be proud of that."
City Council's newest members, Tagnesis and DeAngelis, will begin their four-year terms on Jan. 1. At that point, council's current composition of seven Democrats and two Republicans will change to five Democrats and four Republicans.
