WINCHESTER — City Council has approved the rezonings needed to build a new subdivision on 12 previously undeveloped acres in the 200 block of Weems Lane.
As proposed, the Village at Valor Crossing would include 126 three-bedroom rental townhouses. Each townhouse would have an average of 2.5 parking spaces, including one-car garages built into each unit, and the majority of dwellings would be offered at market rate rents. On Wednesday, Zumper.com stated the current average rent for a three-bedroom apartment or condo in Winchester is $1,350.
Originally, the project's developers — Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Washington, D.C., and Wakefield Development LLC of Virginia Beach — proposed setting the rents of 5% of the the subdivision's units low enough to qualify as affordable housing for families who earn 80% or less of the Winchester area's median income, which the U.S. Census reported was $61,321 per household in 2021. On Tuesday, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the amount of affordable housing in the Village at Valor Crossing has been voluntarily increased by the developers to 10%.
A traffic impact analysis performed by A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. of Frederick, Maryland, estimates that Weems Lane and South Loudoun Street (via Shingleton Lane) would see 60 more vehicle trips during peak morning hours and 72 more trips during peak afternoon hours once the apartments reach 97% occupancy. Youmans has said the existing streets can sustain the extra traffic, and also noted that if an office building were constructed on the 12-acre site, it would generate an additional 447 morning trips and 429 afternoon trips.
Projections calculated by the developer and confirmed by the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department state the 126 three-bedroom townhouses are expected to add a total of 37 children to Winchester Public Schools. At a per-year cost of $7,748 to educate each student, that equates to an annual expense of $286,680 for the school system.
Combined with the costs of providing infrastructure and emergency services to the complex, the Village at Valor Crossing is projected to put an annual financial burden of $652,820 on city government. However, property and sales taxes paid by the residents are expected to tally $659,560 per year, leading to an annual surplus of $6,740 in tax revenues for Rouss City Hall.
"I think the numbers for the schools are a little off," Councilor Corey Sullivan said, "but at the same time, we need housing."
"These are not numbers that are made up," council Vice President Richard Bell responded. "In addition to our Planning staff, our school division validates and confirms the number of actual children coming in and out of certain projects. These are not arbitrary numbers; these are not made-up numbers."
In prior discussions regarding the Village at Valor Crossing, some council members said they would have preferred to see a mix of residential and retail construction on the 12 acres to bolster the amount of taxes generated by the parcel.
"My family has owned this property for some 50 years, give or take a few," said Todd Kern of Winchester, who is advocating for the approval of the Village at Valor Crossing because it would allow his family's corporation, Kern Brothers Inc., to sell the site. "If there was a commercial business that would have fit this area, we would have already put it in."
Kern said the 12 acres is tucked behind several existing buildings on Weems Lane and does not directly front any primary roads, which made it less appealing to commercial and retail developers looking for appropriate construction sites.
Another concern voiced by councilors was the subdivision's lack of homes for purchase.
"I will support this in the hope that in the future, we could start getting more mixed developments with ownership and rentals so we can increase our tax base," Mayor David Smith said.
"Sometimes we get hung up with, 'It's not perfect,'" Winchester Realtor Jeff Webber, who has been seeking a buyer for the Weems Lane property for 15 years, told council on Tuesday. "Perfect is always the enemy of very good, and this is a very good project."
The final vote to approve the rezoning of the 12 acres at 128, 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay was 7-2. Bell and council President Kim Herbstritt opposed the rezonings, primarily due to the Village at Valor Crossing's lack of home ownership opportunities.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposal to raise Winchester's lodging tax rate from 6% to 8% of a customer's total bill. City Manager Dan Hoffman said the increase would generate an extra $167,000 per year.
- Voted 8-1 to approve an ordinance amendment that updates the requirements for developers who want to obtain a PUD overlay for properties where they want to build multifamily housing. Among other things, the changes revise existing density bonuses and create new ones for developers, add a requirement that affordable housing units be included with each residential project and change the current height and setback requirements for structures.
- Postponed until May 9 consideration of a request from SmartLink LLC to obtain a conditional-use permit that would allow it to construct a 95-foot-tall wireless telecommunications tower and a ground-level equipment compound at 234 Millwood Ave. The delay was due to an error being made in the public notice advertising Tuesday's public hearing on the item.
- Unanimously approved a monthly sublease allowing the nonprofit I'm Just Me Movement to move into a city-leased building at 117 E. Piccadilly St. The organization will pay Winchester $1,500 in rent annually.
- Met in executive session for 39 minutes to discuss the hiring or appointment of a city attorney. Currently, Winchester contracts with Harrisonburg law firm Litten and Sipe to provide legal advice and representation, and that company has assigned Melisa Michelsen to stand in as city attorney. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle, Phillip Milstead and Les Veach.
(1) comment
2022 - Salary:
$180,375.00 Dan H. City Mgr
$160,909.00 Mary B. CFO
$159,778.00 Perry E. Public Svcs Director
$151,361.00 Heather H. Commonwelath Attorney
$146,076.00 John P. Asst. City Mgr
$130,875.00 Samuel B. Fire & Rescue
$129,968.00 Paula N. Chief of Staff
$125,135.00 Celeste B. Finance Director
$124,083.00 Amber D. Director Social Svcs
$123,904.00 William G. Clerk of Circuit Court
$118,352.00 Jonathan H. Fire & Rescue Chief
$116,909.00 Tim Y. Planning Director
$113,936.00 Amanda B. Police Chief
$113,244.00 Corey M. Fac. Maint & Park Div. Mgr
$113,098.00 Scott K. Emergency Mgmt Coord.
$112,701.00 Drew D. Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief
$111,471.00 Gerald B. Fire & Rescue Lieut.
$110,410.00 Derek A. Asst. Comm. Attorney
$110,098.00 William E. App. & Project Mgr.
$109,382.00 Paul C. Police Deputy Chief
$106,498.00 James O. Fire & Rescure Asst. Chief
$103,905.00 Erin M. Super JDC
$103,599.00 Chris K. Park-n-Rec Director
$2,876,067.00 Total of (23) employees for 2022 making over $100,000
2023 - Salary: Increase:
$183,851.20 $3,476.20 (increase) Dan H. City Mgr
$163,862.40 $2,953.40 (increase) Mary B. CFO
$157,060.80 $10,984.80 (increase) John P. Asst. City Mgr
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.