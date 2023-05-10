WINCHESTER — With City Council's approval last month of an 83-cent real estate tax rate effective July 1, City Manager Dan Hoffman has compiled Winchester's proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget.
"The budget being presented tonight is $113,470,000, and that represents a 6.7% increase" from the current fiscal year's budget, which, following adjustments to account for last-minute revenue and expenditure changes, is $105,813,700, Hoffman told council at its meeting Tuesday night.
The draft budget estimates $100,654,400 in local revenues from taxes and fees, including $37,422,600 in real estate taxes, plus another $12,815,600 from the city's general fund and state and federal allocations.
As proposed, City Council would allocate $35,039,102 to Winchester Public Schools for FY24. That's $3 million more than was allocated in FY23 but shy of the $3.2 million in additional funding that had been requested by the School Board.
Even though its the highest appropriation ever given to the schools by council, Councilor Emily Windle, a former teacher, said it's still not enough.
"If we don't fully fund our schools at a time of record high inflation and revenue, and a record high [real estate] tax [rate] increase for our city, when will we?" Windle asked. "If we're only $200,000 short, what does this deficit convey to our school staff? The bottom line is that our schools need every support we can offer them and they need it now."
Windle suggested not approving any city budget that does not include the full $3.2 million in additional funds requested by the schools. Other councilors also expressed interest in fully funding the school system but not to the point where it would derail Winchester's overall operating budget.
"Unless I get direction on something to cut, I'm not going from 3 [million] to 3.2 [million]," Hoffman said, noting it would solely be up to council to figure out how to give the extra $200,000 to the School Board. "This is your time to make those decisions."
Windle suggested eliminating two new proposed highway maintenance positions and possibly delaying the purchase of a new trash-collection vehicle to come up with the $200,000, but council Vice President Richard Bell responded that citizens want roads and sidewalks to be properly maintained so cutting those jobs could be detrimental.
"... you've got to identify your priorities, what is critical not only for the infrastructure of the community but for the other demands and needs that have been expressed by our citizens," Bell said, noting it's still possible the General Assembly will approve an appropriation to the school system as part of the state budget that is higher than anticipated and cover the extra $200,000 the School Board is seeking from council.
Councilor Corey Sullivan suggested moving forward with the city budget as presented, including the $35,039,102 School Board allocation, but consider an additional appropriation to the schools later in the fiscal year if warranted and if possible.
For now, the most significant change council asked Hoffman to make to his proposed budget was to allocate about $70,000 to cover the salary and benefits of a new Winchester Police Department officer.
The draft FY24 budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for all city staff. Initially, Hoffman had proposed a 7% increase for all city government employees except for senior staff, who would receive a 5% raise. However, council’s consensus during preliminary budget discussions last month was to give 5% salary hikes to all city workers, including senior staff, in order to save a projected $460,000 in revenues.
The proposed $70.5 million Winchester Public Schools budget for FY24, which will not be finalized until City Council approves its appropriation to the school system, would also give school employees a 5% pay raise, but teachers would receive an additional 2% salary hike on top of the 5% increase. If the raises remain as proposed, the starting salary for a teacher in Winchester, effective when the new fiscal year begins on July 1, would be $51,681, which is a $10,281 increase over the $41,400 starting salary offered five years ago.
Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at its next meeting on May 23. A final vote is expected at that time but, as Councilor Les Veach noted, a decision could be delayed if there are significant concerns.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted 6-2 to raise Winchester's lodging tax rate from 6% to 8% of a customer's total bill. Each 1% of the tax rate generates approximately $167,000, meaning the increase will bring in an additional $334,000 per year. However, the city won't get to keep all that money because an existing agreement with the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau states that annual lodging tax revenues above $1 million must be split 50/50 between the city and the bureau, which promotes tourism in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
- Agreed by consensus to postpone further discussion of proposed changes to the city's ordinance regarding accessory dwelling units, which are dwellings within existing residential properties that could be offered as rental homes. The proposal was intended to bolster the city's housing stock but instead sparked controversy from a vocal group of city residents who feared adding rental units to owner-occupied neighborhoods could monopolize on-street parking, increase crime and diminish the overall quality of life.
- Unanimously approved issuance of a conditional-use permit to allow SmartLink LLC to to construct a 95-foot-tall wireless telecommunications tower and a 50-foot-by-50-foot ground-level equipment compound at 234 Millwood Ave.
- Unanimously agreed to postpone until June 13 consideration of an ordinance that would allow the city to assume ownership of a fire-damaged building at 137 S. Loudoun St. that was declared derelict and blighted on July 25. The owner of the building, Daniel Brereton of White Post, has expressed interest in selling the property to the Winchester Economic Development Authority and requested an additional four weeks to negotiate a prospective deal. Hoffman said the EDA has not yet had an opportunity to discuss the proposed transaction.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to 4.6 acres of land zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) at 151 Hope Drive. If approved, the rezoning would clear the way for the Aikens Group of Winchester to build an 81-unit apartment complex referred to as Phase II of Harrison Plaza, which is an existing apartment complex on nearby Valor Drive.
- Held a first reading of a series of adjustments to the city's fiscal year 2023 budget to account for additional revenues and expenditures.
- Unanimously approved administrative updates to the city's Capitalization and Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act policies.
- Met in executive session for 45 minutes to conduct its annual review of the city manager's contract and performance, discuss the potential awarding of a public contract, consider the hiring or appointment of a city attorney and consult with current City Attorney Melisa Michelsen regarding potential litigation against Wayne and Laura Gavis, who own buildings in downtown Winchester that have been declared blighted and derelict. No action was taken following the closed-door session.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Les Veach and Emily Windle. Mayor David Smith was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.