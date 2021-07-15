WINCHESTER — City residents and organizations that throw big public shindigs may soon be on the hook for some additional expenses.
City Council held a first reading Tuesday of a proposal that would add fees to any city-issued special event permit that requires Winchester to provide security, close streets and clean up trash.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said Winchester currently doesn’t charge permit holders for things like providing firefighters and off-duty police officers to monitor event safety, which is a requirement for most large gatherings. As a result, city taxpayers pay part of the bill for special events.
“If I wanted to charge a special event for the additional security, road closures, trash pickup after the event, I have no mechanism [in City Code] to do that,” Hoffman told council at its meeting on Tuesday. “This would allow for a change for me to implement policies and procedures to recover costs incurred by the city in the permit process.
“We, in reviewing their [special event permit] application, would generate the fee and tell them what it is up front,” he said. “It’s all based on what’s in the application.”
Hoffman said the fees would be based on the city’s average security, cleanup and oversight costs at prior, similarly sized events. The fees would be modest, flexible and based on the size and scope of each individual celebration.
Some events, he said, will not be large enough to warrant the charging of any extra fees.
“The small church festival that just wants to block off their parking lot, that’s not the type of event we’re looking at,” Hoffman said. “We’re looking at events that block off multiple roads and generate a significant amount of trash.”
Winchester’s biggest outdoor celebration, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, would not be impacted by the adoption of the new fees because the nonprofit already pays the city for things like road closures and trash cleanup, Hoffman said.
“It’s meant for the other $20,000-plus a year that we spend on a wide variety of events,” he said.
Council conducted a first reading of the proposed special-event fees on Tuesday and is expected to vote on the matter July 27.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Held a first reading of proposed new trash-collection rates that are expected to be implemented later this year. The proposed monthly rates are based on the size of new roll-off trash containers that the city will be distributing to residents and businesses starting in September. As proposed, the rates are $10 a month for a 95-gallon container, $8 a month for a 65-gallon container and $6 a month for a 35-gallon container. For more information about the proposed changes and to select the container size best suited for your home or business, visit winchesterva.gov/public-works/refuse.
Held a first reading of a measure to formally lift Winchester’s state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency informally ended on July 1 but will not officially conclude until council votes to do so.
Voted 8-0 to forward a proposed ordinance that would integrate a total of $12,337,682 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into the city’s budgets for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
Voted 8-0 to remove Elyus Wallace from the Social Services Advisory Board. No explanation for the decision was provided. Wallace, who also serves on the Winchester School Board, attended Tuesday’s meeting to thank councilors for the opportunity to serve.
Voted 8-0 to table a resolution that would set criteria for the naming or renaming of public places. The matter was delayed due to the high number of items already included in Tuesday’s meeting and work session agendas.
Voted 8-0 to grant an easement allowing property owner Ronald McGehee to build a stairway at 186 N. Loudoun St. that will partially infringe on the city’s right-of-way.
Voted 8-0 to reform Winchester’s Community Development Committee. The committee, which usually meets just once per year, had been comprised of Winchester Economic Development Authority members. It will now consist of Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee members.
Voted 8-0 to renew a memorandum of understanding that allows the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road to continue displaying an exhibit dedicated to Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline.
Voted 8-0 to approve a resolution allowing Winchester Regional Airport to lease land to private businesses without first having to seek council’s approval.
Voted 8-0 to approve two resolutions accepting a total of $3,250,625 in federal and state funds to support the operations of Winchester Transit.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow towing companies to operate in a Commercial Industrial (CM-1) district with a conditional-use permit (CUP).
Voted 8-0 to issue a CUP allowing property owner Kim Craig to operate a neighborhood convenience establishment at 1200 Valley Ave.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC to install and operate small cellular transmission facilities on public property.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow Teleport Communications America LLC to install and operate telecommunications facilities on public property.
Held a first reading of an ordinance that would vacate an existing water line easement on property owned by Shenandoah University. After the easement was originally approved, city documents state, the water line was installed at a different location. As a result, the original easement must be nullified and a new one approved.
Met in executive session for 38 minutes to discuss the possible acquisition of real estate for city offices and a community center. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s nearly four-hour City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell. Mayor and council President David Smith was absent.
