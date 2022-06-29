WINCHESTER — City Council is considering some major updates to its ban on firearms in local government buildings, public parks and at designated events.
City Attorney Melisa Michelsen told council at its meeting on Tuesday that Winchester's prohibition on guns mirrored language adopted two years ago by Virginia's General Assembly.
However, Michelsen said, "Since 2020, there have been some concerns regarding the breadth and enforcement of the language authorized by the General Assembly."
Additionally, she said, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week determined New York's statewide restriction on people carrying concealed firearms without a license was unconstitutional, and that could have rippling effects that challenge the legality of gun prohibitions in states and municipalities across the country, including Winchester.
"I think it's a good opportunity for the city to revisit this ordinance and provide clarity for the citizens," Michelsen said.
According to the ordinance approved in February 2021 by City Council, firearms and ammunition are prohibited from all city government buildings and any other facility used for governmental purposes. The ban also applies to all public parks in Winchester and all public events that have been permitted by the city, including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Exceptions to the ordinance are extended to sworn law enforcement personnel, active-duty military performing official duties, security personnel contracted by the city, museum displays, historical re-enactors, Senior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program personnel and any intercollegiate athletics programs involving the use of firearms.
People who violate the gun and ammunition ban could be found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.
Michelsen is proposing four amendments to the ordinance in order to ensure its constitutionality. Two of them merely provide administrative definitions of "firearm" and "ammunition," but the other two are much more significant:
- Eliminate the ban on firearms and ammunition at public events permitted by the city.
- Allow city employees to keep guns and/or ammunition inside personal vehicles that are parked on city property, as long as the vehicles are locked and the items are out of sight.
Michelsen said lifting the ban at permitted events would eliminate any confusion citizens may have about when and where they can carry concealed firearms in Winchester, and adding the condition regarding city employees would conform to another section of the Code of Virginia that protects their right to do so.
She did not mention a lawsuit filed by five city residents and a local gun store in April 2021 that challenges the city's ban on firearms at city-permitted events and in public parks. Winchester Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV is expected to issue a ruling in that case in the near future.
Michelsen's presentation of the proposed amendments to Winchester's firearms ordinance constituted a first reading of the measure by City Council. The panel will vote on the measure at an upcoming meeting, possibly as soon as July 12.
In other business at Tuesday night's business meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposal to create a stormwater utility. Revenue collected from monthly bills would be designated for the maintenance and improvement of Winchester's stormwater drainage system. If council approves the utility, the first bills could be mailed out to residents and businesses as soon as July 2023.
- Unanimously agreed to restore the position of executive director for the city's Economic Development Authority (EDA). For the last several years, that role has been included in the wider duties of Winchester's development services director, but council decided it is too much for one person to oversee the EDA, which operates independently of city government, and regulate business development on behalf of the city. City Manager Dan Hoffman said the salary and benefits package for the new position should cost about $130,000 per year, an expense he hopes will be shared by the EDA.
- Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit allowing John Morris Edwards to convert nonresidential ground floor space in a building he owns at 208 S. Loudoun St. to residential use. The building is on property zoned Central Business (B-1) with a Historic Winchester (HW) overlay.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Chris Higgs to a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, ending June 27, 2025; Ryan Hall to a four-year term on the EDA, ending June 27, 2026; and William Armstrong, Ryan Oates and James Imoh to six-year terms on the Handley Board of Trustees, ending June 30. 2028.
- Met in executive session for 41 minutes to conduct its annual review of the performance, employment and salaries of Winchester's city manager and city attorney. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
