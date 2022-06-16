WINCHESTER — City residents may soon be getting another bill in the mail.
At its work session on Tuesday, City Council unanimously agreed to forward a proposal that would create a stormwater utility in Winchester. The utility's sole purpose would be to collect money to address stormwater drainage issues.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach blamed the need for a stormwater utility on the city's aging stormwater drainage system, which requires frequent repairs and maintenance, as well as unfunded federal mandates intended to reduce the amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment that eventually make their way into the Chesapeake Bay.
"The city has a stormwater discharge permit [from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] and there are certain requirements that we have to meet [in order to protect the bay]," Eisenach told council. "These requirements are getting more stringent."
Even though the city is required by the EPA to limit pollutants that are carried in stormwater runoff to Chesapeake Bay tributaries such as the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the federal government does not provide money for drainage improvements. That means Winchester has to use its cash reserves to pay for any upgrades needed to comply with the terms of its stormwater discharge permit.
Problem is, Winchester doesn't collect enough money from existing tax and utility revenues to keep pace with the federal environmental regulations that have grown stricter over time. In order to fund the ongoing stormwater drainage improvements, Eisenach said, the city has to consider creating a new utility to generate the required revenue.
Winchester is currently working to improve stormwater drainage and minimize flooding risks in three locations — along Valley Avenue and Tevis Street, on North Cameron Street and along Hope Drive — but that's only the tip of the iceberg. Eisenach said the city's capital improvements plan calls for more than $50 million worth of stormwater-related improvements in the next 20 or so years.
"We know that there's stormwater problems all over the city," he said.
Adding to the expense of implementing drainage improvements, Eisenach said, is the need for Winchester to hire a crew whose sole task would be maintaining the city's stormwater drainage system, a job currently handled by the 11 employees in the Public Services Department's Street Division. He said it would cost approximately $400,000 a year to pay the crew and cover the costs of materials and equipment.
"We have crews that are dedicated to maintaining the water system and the sanitary sewer system; we need something like that for the stormwater system," Eisenach said.
Currently, 31 Virginia localities, including Harrisonburg and Manassas, have stormwater utilities to fund drainage maintenance and upgrades. If City Council approves a utility for Winchester, residents and businesses would pay a monthly fee based on the amount of impervious surfaces on their properties.
An impervious surface is anything that prevents or restricts water from soaking into the ground. Examples include structures with a roof, decks, patios, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and compacted gravel.
If council were to set a stormwater utility rate of $5 per month for every 2,500 square feet of impervious area on a parcel of land, Eisenach said that could generate approximately $1.2 million per year based on a 2014 survey of impervious surfaces in the city.
"That would be enough to cover the $400,000 for the enhanced maintenance program, and it would generate about $800,000 that could be used ... for capital improvement projects," Eisenach said.
At the $5 rate, which was suggested for discussion purposes only, most homeowners would have relatively low monthly stormwater utility bills. However, businesses and organizations with large buildings and parking lots would pay considerably more. For example, Eisenach said Winchester Medical Center, which has the greatest amount of impervious areas in the city with 2,128,655 square feet, would pay $4,266 per month.
City Council on Tuesday voted 7-1 to forward the proposed stormwater utility for further discussion at an upcoming business meeting. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure.
"My biggest angst is dumping this on the citizens," Veach said. "We just hit them with a trash fee, now this fee. Where does it end? Are we going to have toll gates on our streets?"
Councilor Evan Clark said he sees the stormwater utility as a necessity.
"I've been a proponent of this idea for a long, long time," Clark said.
If council ultimately approves the stormwater utility, Eisenach said city staff would spend the rest of the year creating a prioritized list of needed drainage improvements, a stormwater system maintenance plan and an updated database of impervious surfaces in Winchester. Staff would also recommend a monthly utility rate.
That information would be presented to council in January, at which time the panel could formally set the rate. If everything goes according to schedule, Eisenach said the first stormwater utility bills would be mailed out in July 2023.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell and Evan Clark. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.