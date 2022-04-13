WINCHESTER — Additional information about a large mixed-use development proposed for Valley Avenue was shared during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston, Virginia, plans on buying 17.34 acres in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue to build Winchester Grove, a proposed mixed-use complex that would include 440 apartments — 266 one-bedroom units, 142 two-bedroom apartments and 32 three-bedroom dwellings — 19,467 square feet of commercial and restaurant space, 13,038 square feet of indoor amenities, 7 acres of open space, a pool, a clubhouse, grilling areas, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a system of interconnected sidewalks and pedestrian trails.
"Our goal here is to really have an active, vibrant mixed-use site," Echelon owner Edwin Gaskin told council on Tuesday.
Anticipated monthly rents for the apartments, Gaskin said, range from $1,100 to $1,500.
If approved, Winchester Grove would be built on properties currently occupied by Virginia Apple Storage and the former The Elms motel, which closed three years ago. Two existing Virginia Apple Storage buildings — a six-story brick warehouse and a two-level concrete building — would be renovated and repurposed by Echelon, but all other structures on the properties would be razed and replaced with new four-story buildings.
"The development proposal, we feel, is something that is desirable as expressed in the council's adopted Comprehensive Plan," Winchester Planning Director Tim Youmans said.
Gaskin said Winchester Grove would be built in two phases.
"We're planning at this rate to deliver Phase One in 2024 and Phase Two in 2027," he said. "We're taking an underutilized site and developing it, which in turn creates more demand for retail services, which increases the tax base and generally adds to the vibrancy of the community."
Upon completion, Winchester Grove is expected to add 34 students to the city school system. That expense to the city would be offset by real estate taxes paid by Echelon, personal property taxes paid by residents and business taxes paid by the stores and restaurants that lease space in the commercial component of the development.
According to a fiscal impact analysis submitted by Echelon, the complex would add $626,920 to the city government's coffers every year, "so it's a net positive in a large way," Youmans said.
City officials and Echelon have acknowledged that Winchester Grove will add traffic to the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue, but project developers are waiting to see how City Council responds to a redesign concept the Virginia Department of Transportation will propose this summer before detailing plans for entering and exiting the mixed-use complex. Youmans said VDOT's concept would add a turn lane to the center of Valley Avenue, reduce the number of north/south travel lanes from four to two and expand bicycle paths on both sides of the street.
On Tuesday, council held a first reading of a requested rezoning that Echelon needs for Winchester Grove to be built. The rezoning would implement Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning with corridor enhancement and planned unit development overlays for the entire 17.34-acre project site, which is comprised of 1955 Valley Ave., 2011 Valley Ave. and 535 Hillman Drive.
A final vote on Echelon's rezoning request is expected following a public hearing at council's next meeting on April 26.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Received the fiscal year 2023 funding request from Winchester Public Schools. The school system is seeking a $32.9 million allocation from council, which is $1.9 million more than what the system was awarded for the current fiscal year and $900,000 higher than what City Manager Dan Hoffman anticipated. FY23 starts on July 1.
- Unanimously approved the awarding of $500,000 in incentives from the Commonwealth's Virginia Opportunity Fund to TFC Poultry, a Minnesota-based firm that plans on opening a turkey processing facility in Winchester's North End on Aug. 1. The state fund is administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance amendment to update the rates for users of the city's water system who don't live in Winchester. The water rates for commercial customers outside the city limits will remain 50% higher than the rates paid by commercial customers inside the city.
- Held a first reading of a City Code amendment to reduce the size of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from nine members to seven. The amendment would also require the board to include representatives from each of the city's four voting wards.
- Unanimously approved a series of updates to the city's Comprehensive Employee Management System.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Maurice Bruce to an indefinite term on the Lord Fairfax Emergency Medical Services Council.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan. Vice President Kim Herbstritt was absent.
