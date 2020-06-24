Corrections have been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday discussed possibly changing the name of Jubal Early Drive, which bears the name of a Confederate general.
The matter was an agenda item. An online petition has also been started by city resident Jason Murray that suggests a major city thoroughfare shouldn’t bear the name of a Confederate officer. The petition, which was received by council on Friday, calls Early an “unrepentant” supporter of slavery. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had more than 250 signatures. The petition was launched in the wake of global anti-police brutality and anti-racism protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis while being detained by police.
Despite Early’s views on slavery and being a mediocre general — Gen. Robert E. Lee relieved Early of his command after a string of defeats including the Third Battle of Winchester — the city in 1991 named a road after him.
Evan Clark, council vice president, said he researched Early while a history teacher.
“I grew up in Virginia and our history was absolutely sanitized and I was not taught this in high school,” Clark, D-Ward 2, said during the online meeting. “His writing is very clear. There’s no question that he was a white supremacist and I can’t abide by a street in Winchester being named to honor a white supremacist.”
“Reason, common sense, true humanity to the black, as well as the safety of the white race, required that the inferior race should be kept in a state of subordination,” Early wrote in “Autobiographical Sketch and Narrative of the War Between the States,” a manuscript published after his death in 1894. “The conditions of domestic slavery, as it existed in the South, had not only resulted in a great improvement in the moral and physical condition of the negro race, but had furnished a class of laborers as happy and contented as any in the world, if not more so.”
According to information provided to council by the city, former Mayor Stewart Bell Jr., who served as the city’s mayor from 1972 to 1980, long advocated for naming a road after Early. Bell unsuccessfully tried to get Apple Blossom Drive and Pleasant Valley Road named for Early in 1975. Jubal Early Drive, which intersects with South Pleasant Valley Road, was dedicated in 1992.
Across the country in recent weeks, Confederate statues have been taken down and names with racist ties have been removed from buildings. Locally, the name of former U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr., a Winchester native, was removed from Shenandoah University’s business school on June 10. As a state senator, Byrd supported Virginia’s “massive resistance” effort against school integration in the 1950s and 1960s. There also are citizen-initiated efforts to remove Confederate statues on the Loudoun Street Mall and on Clarke County’s courthouse green.
Council members didn’t give a timeline for making any decisions regarding the road’s name, but they said public input would be sought.
Names of some prominent African Americans from Winchester have been suggested to replace Jubal Early. They include:
Thomas Laws Drive. Laws was a slave and Civil War spy who delivered the message about the removal of Confederate cannons from Winchester that helped the Union defeat Early in the Third Battle of Winchester in 1864.
Sara Brown Boulevard. Dr. Sara Winifred Brown was a Winchester native and professor of gynecology at Howard University.
Spottswood Poles Boulevard, for the star Negro League outfielder compared to Ty Cobb. Poles was known for his outstanding hitting and base running and was a decorated World War I veteran. A roadside marker at 502 N. Kent St. was erected for Poles in April.
Other suggested names are Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard honoring the slain civil rights leader and generic names like Abrams Creek Parkway and Winchester Parkway.
Some council members expressed reservations about a name change. Councilman Bill Wiley, R-Ward 2, said he doesn’t condone police brutality or racism, but worried that changing street names could put the council on a “slippery slope.”
“This could get out of control quickly and it’s very subjective,” he said. “We’ve got to walk very delicately and the process needs to be examined in depth.”
Fifty-seven city streets bear the names of Civil War-era persons.
Councilman Les Veach, R-Ward 1, who owns a business on Jubal Early Drive, suggested the cost of removing Early’s name from billboards and business cards of people who live and work on the road be paid by taxpayers. If the road's name is changed, Veach recommended Abrams Creek Parkway, saying it would be unlikely to offend anyone. “Anything that’s neutral,” Veach said.
In remarks before and during the meeting, council president and Mayor John David Smith Jr. said removing Confederate names isn’t whitewashing history. He noted Germany banned public displays of the swastika after World War II, but the war is still remembered and German war crimes are part of the public education curriculum. Smith said he supports removing Early’s name and the Confederate statue downtown, but his main priority is discussing how to reduce systemic racism in America. “This discussion, yes, is about changing names, but the real discussion, and we can’t forget that is about racism,” said Smith, a Democrat.
Attending the meeting and work session were council members Clark, Willingham, Veach, Smith, Kim Herbstritt, D-Ward 3; Vice Mayor John Hill, D-Ward 2; Judy McKiernan, D-Ward 4; Corey Sullivan, R-Ward 3; and John Willingham, R-Ward 4.
(48) comments
From a presentation given to Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society in 2016 entitled "The Streets of Winchester" by Tim Yeomans:
There were 387 Current Named Streets/Alleys (some unbuilt or unpaved). All Winchester city streets were named and catalogued. The categories of naming streets were: Native American, Valley Settler, F&I War, Rev War, Civil War, Local family, Local Business, Developer, Geography, Nature, External Place.
Important to note:
* 112 named for local developer/family members; * 69 named for natural things; * 56 named for Civil War persons/places; * 39 named for persons/places in England; * 50+ streets for which name origin is uncertain.
Nothing found in this presentation indicated that any Winchester streets had been re-named due to any type of political objection or racial overtones. The current objection which was conducted anonymously online (and cannot be validated) should be tabled for a year until the current rioting and protests end. Otherwise, a dangerous precedence will be set in a historical city.
This is just plain ridiculous.
This is going out to all of the armchair historians: Can you name three contributions Jubal Early made to Winchester that he would be deserving of a public honor?
He lost Winchester and then the rest of the Valley to the control of the Union Army. Deserving of a street name for that, though, is questionable. lol.
All the cult members blaming the "radical left commies" as the sole spreaders of hate and division in this country seem totally unaware that their cult leader who spews hate daily. He's trying to stoke division over confederate statues etc, because he has no plan. He is a rudderless and weak leader who has one move: incite fear and hatred. Looks like he's succeeding. Carry on!
Spock, as you are aware (but refuse to admit), Conservatives comprise the well-known Silent Majority. However, we are silent no more. BLM is a revolutionary group, comprised of Communists and Marxists.
From Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter organization:
"“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”
Where I come from, Marxists and Communists are radical Leftists. Maybe your training has twisted your American belief system. Maybe you'd prefer another country, say Venezuela.
Venezuela? That authoritarian government? No thanks, what we've been heading to the last 3 years is enough of a dictatorship for me.
I really don't think conservatives (at least as you would recognize one) are the majority, as most Americans are moderate. Those that are conservatives (as you would recognize them) have never been silent, but have always been loud beyond their numbers. Listen to the kooks in Palm Beach who spoke out against wearing masks, for instance.
And the very vocal and loud white supremicist groups around; Mr. Family doesn't discuss them, just the marxists and commies. Both left and right fringe are dangerous, but I guess some are more dangerous than others. Odd
I do not believe that the majority of Americans, let alone Virginians, or residents of Winchester are silently in support of white supremacy. I don't think that even if there is a silent conservative majority, that they appreciate you aligning them with support for the veneration of a racist traitor who was relieved of command for incompetence. Indeed, this not a typical Soldier even, but a former General Officer, and not a very good one either. Moreover, Early is a founding father of the pathology underlying not only the slavery he continued to endorse until his death after the war, but Jim Crow segregation, Black Laws, Redlining, and numerous other overt policies of discrimination that resulted from his efforts to diminish the value of Black life. Outside of a Klan rally I cannot see a majority of anyone supporting such a figure.
Before renaming anything for political reasons, the Council should hold one or more
serious debates inviting experts on both sides.
For the most part, those requesting renaming are totally uninformed on American,
Civil War and world history and will be embarrassed in a debate.
By the way, my foreign-born wife thought the street was named "Jubilee" for some time. So maybe that is a good name.
But again, the renaming should not be done for political reasons -- particularly in
an election year.
Thanks, WTH
The City Council is posturing. Election time is near, and there is pressure on this group, and I am sure that some members fear retribution if they do not show their white guilt, as Antifa and BLM have been demanding.
It's rather telling that the only names offered are names of Blacks. How racist will the City Council go to play politically correct games?
When BLM and Antifa members come after Daniel Morgan, what will your group do then? You represent your city, not Marxists or Communists.
You realize that two members of the City Council, including the mayor, are African-American, right?
Jake, do you realize how race-oriented you are? I know who the Council members are. ("White guilt" and "white privilege" are several of the accusations of the Color Revolution -- the words "Black guilt" or "Black privilege" will never ever be allowed.)
But I will ask again -- why are the only suggested street names offered those of Black individuals?
The radical Left's agenda is about racial divisiveness: It's all about black and white. It's intentional. We have a Hispanic population here. Why are there no Hispanic names being offered?
Your dear leader spews more hate and creates more divisiveness more than all other presidents combined. Why not suggest some Hispanics, or others, with historically significant ties to the area. Show us how ever so smart you are.
Les Veach proposed Abrams Creek Parkway, which I would be perfectly happy with. Would you be opposed to that?
Trump is the most divisive person I know. He is hardly a radical leftist.
What part of Africa did they come here from?
i think that information is pretty difficult to come by, detailed record keeping hasn't really ever been top priority for those in the business of buying and selling humans.
@Jake Whitacre - What part of Africa did they come from, since you used that term?
What other term would you have him use to delineate a minority group whose issues are being specifically addressed, Con?
I'm not sure, and frankly, it's hard for most black people in America to pin down their genealogy more than a few generations because their ancestors were ripped away from their homeland and had new identities forced upon them when they arrived in America.
I hope you care about that part of history being erased more than you care about a street that was established when Cheers was still on the air.
Why must you label everyone who disagrees with you as ANTIFA? Can you name one actual person whose name you know that is confirmed to be a card carrying ANTIFA member in Winchester? Be careful how you respond as libel should be a concern if you tar someone and its not true. That said, I don't think you can name anyone. i think its little more than a pejorative for you to sling around that isn't technically a curse word and thus acceptable in this venue.
Just gonna put this out there: Honoring a Confederate general who contributed nothing to the area with a street sign is also a slippery slope and keeping things the way they are also comes with a price attached to it.
Boom! Nailed it!
Renaming streets, names of businesses or any other such changes is a very expensive proposition. Who will pay for the work required to change all of the city’s land records? - who will pay for the expenses involved for residents and businesses who must change their stationary, checkbooks, bank account addresses, etc? Who will pay for the new street signs, and all of the record alterations needed in street name changes? Are we taxpayers supposed to fund all of this, so certain people can feel good about themselves?
Please try to start using some common sense for a change.
I would assume the businesses on the street would find a way to make it work, just like they did when the street name was changed 29 years ago.
It wasn't changed 29 years ago. Jubal Early Drive was a new street and it's the original name and I remember when the road wasn't there and was just ground. It has been less than 29 years.
You're right. My apologies. I misunderstood that part of the article when I first read it.
I agree with you changing the name of the street would create financial hardship on businesses that would be challenging, especially at this moment. Any change needs to be thoroughly evaluated to understand the economic impact. But I also think there's a long-term cost to keeping things the way they are because of the potential to drive away future business opportunities because they don't want to have Jubal Early's name on their address.
I think that's why we've seen so many businesses make significant changes in recent months to address these issues because it has the potential to drive people away. I'm all for preserving history, especially here in Winchester where Civil War tourism is vital, but there's a difference between what we remember and what we glorify. I'd argue street names do the latter more than the former. I also believe if given the opportunity, there would be plenty of people who would be willing to personally contribute to help local businesses offset the costs of a name change.
hey robina, use some common sense yourself..those 'certain people' who just want to 'feel good about themselves' are taxpayers too. you just keep falling off that high horse, lol.
@Ribina5. I believe the commons sense comes in by giving businesses sufficient time to use up their stock of things that have their current address printed like stationary, checks, etc. Web page changes are relatively easy - I know since I personally maintain a business web page in Winchester and can make changes in near real time. That said, the expense to remove veneration for white supremacy from their business materials is probably worth it to many businesses and doing so ahead of the curve would send a message that they value ALL their customers. Lastly, if expense is the major argument against the change then that could be easily addressed. I have no doubt that funds could be raised and donated specifically to city for the purpose of covering city change costs as well as provided as grants to businesses to cover their costs. Money is important of course, but it should not be a reason to deny justice when it has reigned so long in our history.
I truly thought that Winchester was far enough removed from the current political idiocy that is gripping our country, that our public officials would not be swayed to try to erase local history. I guess I was wrong. What next? What will it take to satisfy the cultural disrupters currently trying to dismantle our great society?
Thank you, Jason, for shining a light on a topic that deserves our attention.
Why should a road or building be named after a person? I have never liked that. I prefer geographical terms, anything other than an individual's name.
New street signs more expense to taxpayers. Okay if Jubal Early whats next Confederate Drive along with other street names that may "offend" people? Fix one problem which will contribute to another 100. I stand for all lives matter along with equality but when is enough enough?
What unbelievable cowards.
Exactly!
My issue is that, among the rational requests or desires (and I think this is one), there are many that are typical Leftist "outrage" reactions (see SU and the Byrd name). It all gets mixed together and people's emotions start taking over, in some cases rightly so.
This is getting to the point that it is downright ridiculous. What's next, are we changing the name of Washington, D.C.? These nit pickers need to grow up.
Would you all grow up and get over some ill fated trend. This is just political BS before the election and will pass. Stop being so PC and just remember the history and learn from it.
I agree with you 100 percent
@jake277 There is nothing PC about acknowledging that we have a street named for someone who made it his life's work to advance white supremacy unless of course you consider disdain for celebrating racism and white supremacy to be PC attitudes. If not endorsing racism is PC to you, then I will be proudly labeled PC, since clearly it is a label of honor under those conditions.
Lastly, on the subject of history.... I quoted this elsewhere, but it fits here as well:
“I think most Christians would agree that Satan is an important part of Christian history, but if you put up a bunch of statues of him in your church, people might start to make assumptions about who you worship and which ideals you glorify” ~ Andy Ryan.
I personally do not feel a change.org petition should sway In either direction. Those petitions cannot be verified, they are open to everyone, whether they live in the community or not, and since it’s the taxpayers of Winchester who will be paying for this change, their voice should be the only one that matters. As for the street name, I never understood why it was allowed to begin with. Early was such a minor player in our local history. I personally think it should be changed and will let Council know my feelings on the subject. However before people cheer, I also think it is prudent to announce the change and give it a grace period. Mr. Veach raises a valid point I. That businesses have expenses tied up in their street address and to force them to make this change without a grace period during a pandemic is irresponsible. But 6-18 months would be a reasonable amount of time to allow them to use business stock as not incur unreasonable expenses. I would encourage City Council to rename it after Spotswood Poles. That token little sign in the park is a joke. He deserves better. As for Councilman Clark’s comments, why is he so offended now? He was first elected to council in 2006. Obviously he has had time to help facilitate change, and has failed to do so. .
Shame on Winchester! Running scared from radical ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter! Cowards! Afraid of a small group of people and not standing up for the majority. Shame!
(1) Black Lives Do Matter. (2) I am not ANTIFA. (3) The majority is not in favor of White Supremacy. (4). No one that knows me would call me a coward.
Here is the petition if anyone is interested: https://www.change.org/p/frederick-county-virginia-department-of-planning-and-development-rename-jubal-early-drive-in-winchester-virginia/dashboard
Mr. Murray - you should be commended for your civic engagement and your civility. Your words have been a class act. While I oppose using change.org petitions for government action, it is a wonderful way to shine a light on the topic. As I stated above, I am not opposed to the renaming. But I do feel a grace period should be given to allow businesses to plan and reduce expenses. I hope you will find that acceptable. Please forgive any typos...my fat thumbs and lack of perfect vision makes typing on a phone rather painful.
Thank You as well. I appreciate your thoughtful responses and your respectful tone. I agree that time for businesses to transition with minimal hardship is very reasonable. Lastly, I too am responding on a phone, but even on a PC I am notorious for typos, so no stones will be thrown, as I would like my glass house to remain intact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.