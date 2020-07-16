WINCHESTER — While Jubal Early the man doesn’t seem to have many supporters on City Council, the same cannot be said for Jubal Early the street.
Following a lengthy discussion on Tuesday night, council members said they’re reluctant to change the name of Jubal Early Drive without having a full and complete understanding of its potential impacts.
“Many things tonight show that we still need more information,” Councilor Judy McKiernan said. “I’m not ready to make a decision.”
Jubal Early Drive, Winchester’s east-west corridor that opened in 1991, has recently drawn fire because its namesake, Confederate Civil War Gen. Jubal Early, was a supporter of white supremacy. His post-war defense of the Confederacy’s principles, including slave ownership, inspired what became known as the Lost Cause movement, which romanticized the Confederacy and portrayed Early as a noble defender of the Shenandoah Valley.
National protests against systemic racism following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, led many Americans to re-evaluate their opinions of Confederate commanders, including Early.
Today, there are 80 businesses on Jubal Early Drive that would have to change their signage, marketing materials, letterhead, business cards and more if council selects a new name for the street. No homeowners would be affected because no Winchester residences have a Jubal Early Drive address.
Staff with the city’s Development Services Department recently spoke with 36 business owners on Jubal Early Drive, and 28 of them said it would cost anywhere from $2,000 to upwards of $30,000 to update materials with a new street address. The remaining eight business owners said the costs would be either inconsequential or less than $2,000.
“I don’t know that I would support a change unless money was allocated for these businesses [by the city],” Councilor Corey Sullivan said.
“There are 80 businesses that have already suffered because of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Councilor John Willingham added. “The timing of this is not that great.”
Council also expressed concerns about a public survey conducted by Rouss City Hall that allowed members of the public to share their thoughts about a possible name change. A total of 6,189 people completed the survey, but only 1,785 of them said they live in Winchester.
“We did get a lot of responses from out of state, out of the area,” Winchester Program Manager Patrick Elwell told City Council on Tuesday.
Additionally, Elwell said, the survey was set up so that only one computer, tablet or smartphone per user could complete the questionnaire. However, that left open the possibility of people using multiple devices to fill out the survey several times, potentially skewing the results.
Willingham and McKiernan said they supported the creation of a policy that City Council could follow if there are future requests to change the names of city streets. The policy, they said, should establish criteria that must be met before a street is renamed, reducing the possibility of council acting on requests based on emotion or the current political climate.
Council members opted to continue discussions about the possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive at their next meeting on July 28.
The delay did not sit well with Jason C. Murray, a Winchester resident who supports changing the street’s name. Murray sent a lengthy email to councilors following Tuesday night’s work session, criticizing their failure to act.
“Make a decision and stop hiding behind stalling tactics,” Murray wrote in the email that he shared with The Winchester Star. “Stop equivocating and take a vote. I want to make sure everyone knows where you all stand on venerating white supremacy before we have elections [on Nov. 3].”
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session, which was held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
Shinyhappypeople=ANTIFA
Journey2goremtns1=ignorant coward troll
Sir, we don't have "ANTIFA" here. This is McDonalds.
Erasing history by removing street names and statues won't make matters any better all it will do and has done is cause more KAOS . It's not the only way.
Wait a minute... Is the Handley Library being cleaned out of its history book?
I do not agree with businesses getting tax dollars to mitigate the impact of a potential name change. If there's a cost to be born, le the businesses factor that into their decision whether or not to rename the street. Honestly, I don't care about the street name...it's been Jubal Early since I've been here. It does not offend me, nor does it please me. I do not like wasting tax dollars on garbage such as this.
Yes John Willingham, the timing of this is NOT the greatest. Here we are 156 years after the end of the Civil War with a road named for a failed general who went on to push a charlatan’s philosophy of the causes of war after hiding out in Mexico and Canada for several years. And here comes the spoiler alert that will probably be met with enough tears to overflow the Shenandoah river, but...brace yourselves...THE SOUTH LOST THE WAR and Lee FIRED Early for being a FAILED general, either way. Why is his name on any road anywhere?!?! Who’s history are we commemorating? The Early family? Because they ARE NOT FROM Winchester. Why did Richard Bell try for so long to have a road named for Early? Is there something compelling that has been entirely hidden from all historical records that warrants him being honored or remembered for something that the rest of us are unaware? The people of Winchester were split between loyalties to both sides of that war. The city may be located in the South, but just as now, the citizens then were not all-in on the southern cause either. Celebrate the fact that slavery was abolished and that the United States prevails to this day, in spite of traitors (both then and now) who try to rip it apart at the seams, and who insist on the spoils of victory in their defeat.
*correction- stewart bell i believe pushed for the name jubal early
Mr. Murray--
How much do you know about Sheridan's burning of the Shenandoah valley?
Are you aware that there are public records in which former slaves are sad that the plantation society was destroyed?
Are you aware that the cause of the Civil War was NOT the abolition of slavery?
Lincoln confirmed this in his 1861 Inaugural Address.
Also, we all need a precise definition of "white supremacy" before you throw
the term around willly-nilly. For example is a member of Sons of Confederate
Veterans automatically a white supremacist?
My question is: How much history do you really understand?
I have suggested that the Council or the Winchester Star hold civilized
debates on the topic prior to any changes.
Thanks, Terry
wterry4 - Let's see here. To answer your questions about history - yes guy, I know when the Emancipation proclamation happened. I am well aware of Sheridan's role in the valley and before coming to valley and of his crimes against Native Americans later. What I am saying is that if Jubal Early were about history - to attract folks to Winchester - then a street for Sheridan would also be more prominently named given that most folks have no idea who Early was, but Sheridan is rather famous.
Now, about White Supremacy. If someone thinks that naming streets for Jubal Early is ok - then they are a de facto supporter of white supremacy. Early straight up said in his own autobiography that God made Black folks inferior so they could be kept in subordination to White folks (in short - enslaved). He said this until his dying day. If that isn't advocating for white supremacy then what is? That said, the Son's of Confederate Veterans leadership in this area is heavily advocating for keeping Early's name as something they take pride in. If you take price in someone who said Black folks were made inferior to White folks by God - then indeed you are also defending white supremacy and therefore a supporter of that ideology. Pretty simple huh? We folks who still today wear swastikas (of the 1930 and 1940s variety) white supremacists because of what that movement advocated. We should call folks who want to defend the confederacy - and in particular its worst white supremacists - the same thing
Incidentally, I suggest that if you went to school in the south and are of a certain age, and have never educated yourself, then you were very likely fed lies that were printed in textbooks that were controlled by lost cause organizations. In short, you might have been fed propaganda-laden revisionist history which is why you question my grasp of these subjects.
Corrrection - we "Call folks" who wear swastikas.
It will be changed. If not immediately, then sometime soon in the future. The handwriting is on the wall.
"Frankly, it's embarrassing to live in an area where so many things are named after white supremacists" Duh.....Then move snowflake!
Frankly, it's embarrassing to live in an area where so many things are named after white supremacists, and whole neighborhoods/subdivisions (Mosby, etc.). It'd be nice to feel like Winchester is moving away from perpetuating the "lost cause" myth by venerating racists.
A street sign "venerates" someone? Talk about being a drama queen.
As someone with a grad degree in IT Management and multiple professional certifications in IT subjects and IT Security, the comments concerning restriction by IP address, reflect a fundamental misunderstanding about how computer networks work. First, IP addresses are not something permanent on a device so restricting by them is nearly pointless. Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) controls a range of IP addresses and you could get any number of different IP addresses each time the DHCP lease on your IP address expires or even when you purposely tell your modem to get a new lease from the ISP. Many VPN services take that further and provide you with a different IP address each time you connect. Second, the purpose of using multiple devices to defeat a one vote system would be if they were checking the MAC address (Media Access Control) of devices and not the IP. The network component of each networked device in the world has a different MAC address. Indeed, if you have a laptop then using it wireless will present a different MAC address than using it wired because each of those uses a different network card/chip. That said, the website does not appear to check either if these, it checks for cookies that are set on your machine when you vote. Those cookies can be removed by clearing history, but I digress. Put simply, the statement about checking IP addresses is misinformed at best. The website remains subject to cheating as it in no way has appropriate mechanism to establish actual identity or restrict things to one person one vote. Lastly, I wonder if that seemingly very high 30k estimate came from Les Veach as he is a business owner on Jubal Early? Suffice it to say I don't think that many in the council are evaluating this in good faith.
Jason Murray wrote, " First, IP addresses are not something permanent on a device so restricting by them is nearly pointless."
Jason, you are incorrect. There are ISPs with dedicated IP addresses contracted to users. If I had completed the survey, only one survey would have registered through the ISP, although there is more than 1 acomputer in the household. However, we could have utilized our Smart phones and retaken the survey.
Regardless, the Council made it clear that they were aware of the high percentage of out-of-region results. I suppose you are only interested in "democracy" (aka mob rule) when it rules in your favor, right?
Whistle Dixie. Are you really suggesting that the vast majority of folks have dedicated IP addresses? I think what you are doing here is pointing out a rare exception among average users in an attempt to discredit the general facts that I have stated. On that note, your dedicated IP would have no bearing if you are also using a VPN, so there is a what-about back at you. You could also spoof an IP. Never mind that you could take a mobile device to any hotspot and that would have a different IP still. Also, did you know that as your phone affiliates from cell tower to cell tower you are also going to have a different IP as you transition from tower to tower? Also, democracy actually requires establishing one-vote per citizen and full inclusion so I have no idea where you get the idea that anything I said is against that? I said that you cannot establish it based on how the survey was done. You want to put it to an official vote - fine, lets put it on the official ballot in November. The TRUE silent majority of folks in Winchester - who do not support white supremacy - will vote your hate right out of our city.
The City Council is wise to evaluate the estimated costs in changing a street name. I appreciate knowing that the Council has chosen to act slowly and effectively. All too often, inflammatory politics has been intimidating and destructive.
I look forward to learning more about the City's developing policy that will address any and all citizen demands of the city. As a Frederick County resident, the city of Winchester affects us, too. We do not need, nor want, the city's Council to react to a citizen outburst that is based on emotional issues and inflammatory current events. If Jubal Early was truly a burning issue with Jason Murray, why wasn't this problem addressed a year ago?
Whistle Dixie - If you are intimating that I have emotional issues then I suggest that you tread carefully as that might be grounds for a libel lawsuit given that your claim has no basis. It would be easy for you to be found and served too since you indicated in a separate response that you use a static IP address.
That said, the timing of this petition has no bearing on the inappropriateness of the street name. It was wrong to name it in 1991 and its wrong to keep the name now. I could bring it up next year, or any year, and you would still ask why not last year. Your argument about timing is basically pointless and it can asked again no matter when someone chooses to bring something up.
Lastly, sorry, but you don't get a say in this city unless you actually move within its boundaries and pay taxes like city residents do - or vote for its representatives like city residents do. The council doesn't make decisions to spend your tax dollars. The council does make decisions to spend the tax dollars paid by city resident. They are not accountable to you at all. Funny how representative democracy works huh?
What statue? Idiot.....It's a street name! Again! Jubal Early is about Winchester history. Why do you think so many people travel to Winchester? Because of the rich American history? A small minority of local radicals are trying to turn Winchester into New York, Chicago and Portland! City Council needs to show leadership and put an end to this nonsense!
No one comes to Winchester because there is a street named for a white supremacist.
If people came here for street names then why would Sheridan street be a tiny residential street? Are we trying to entice the history buffs to come here and revel in the post-war track housing that adorns it?
First off, it's Sheridan Avenue. Secondly, it's named for another general with local ties- Philip Sheridan. The man responsible for "The Burning" which put hundreds of woman and children, black and white, out of their homes and left them with no means of providing food for themselves. Of course, this pales in comparison to his stellar performance in the Indian Wars when he was reported to have said: "The only good Indians I ever saw were dead." But nobody wants to change the name of that street.
David C. I am fully aware of who Sheridan was and his role in Winchester. I am not saying what he did is a good thing (except for the whole part about stopping a would-be white supremacist state in its traitorous tracks). What I am suggesting is that if the reason for Jubal Early to be named so was to entice folks to come to Winchester as a historical draw, then Sheridan would have a much larger and more poignant street named for him. The what-about-ism to try to miss the point is strong today on these forums.
People travel to Winchester to see street signs? I mean, battlefields, museums, sure. But Jubal Early street sign? They wouldn't come if it was, oh say, Apple Tree Drive? They'd stay home? Wow.
Did any of you naysayers read the history of how this road was named in the Star a couple of weeks ago. It had nothing to do with tourism or attracting tourists to Winchester. It was a very good article on the naming of the road.
Change the street name. Early is unworthy. Early is shameful. The economic costs are minor. The moral cost of keeping it are unacceptable. The statue is next. It too must go.
Are you for real? It is just a street name, that is all, and no statues should be removed. Leave Winchester alone.If the name offends you, don't drive on it!
