WINCHESTER — A proposal to build a major apartment complex that would primarily serve Shenandoah University students appears to be dead in the water.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a recommendation of denial for the project. It is expected to make its final decision on the proposal at its next business meeting on Nov. 10.
“I think it needs to go back to the drawing board,” Mayor and council President David Smith said.
As proposed, the housing complex known as The Local would include 192 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building, plus two small commercial buildings that would be leased for commercial use. It would be built on a 6.23-acre parcel of vacant land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road, adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Due to the project being within walking distance of Shenandoah University (SU), property owner Jay Donegan of Reston anticipates that up to 80% of the more than 400 residents of his 258,000-square-foot complex would be college students. The remaining apartments would be marketed to young professionals.
City Council got its first look at Donegan’s proposal at its work session on Tuesday and expressed strong reservations about the need for The Local and its potential impact on the heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road corridor.
“We have a failing road at Pleasant Valley and it’s only going to get worse with this,” Councilor John Willingham said. “This project overwhelms the site.”
Councilor Kim Herbstritt agreed: “I think 192 units in this location is too much.”
In a written statement to council, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons admitted that a high percentage of SU’s 4,033 degree-seeking students seek off-campus housing, but said the private university is not involved with development of The Local.
“I would like to be clear that this project is not a Shenandoah University project, nor is it a project that SU has requested, sponsored, endorsed or invested in,” Fitzsimmons wrote. “There is no partnership, official or unofficial, between the university and the project’s investors, architects or contractors.”
As The Local was being vetted by the Winchester Planning Commission, developers made several alterations to the proposal to make it more acceptable to the community. Among those were the inclusion of a 6-foot-high privacy fence between the complex and the neighboring Greystone Terrace subdivision, the creation of additional parking spaces to minimize the possibility of tenants monopolizing on-street parking, and the commission of a study that indicated The Local would generate less vehicular traffic than a retail development at that site.
But council members said the project still sends up red flags.
Councilor Les Veach doubted that SU students would need 80% of The Local’s apartments, leaving open the possibility that a higher than expected number of vacant units could be rented to families with school-age children. According to a financial impact statement prepared by developers, it costs $7,088 for the city to educate a child in Winchester Public Schools for one year.
While education and infrastructure costs would be offset by an estimated $332,323 in annual tax revenues that would be paid by the apartment building’s owner and tenants, Councilor Judy McKiernan said that may not always be the case.
“I am concerned further down the road that this is a property SU may end up purchasing,” McKiernan said.
Since SU is an educational institution, it does not pay taxes. If the university were to buy The Local, that property would become tax exempt and the city would lose the $244,497 it expects to make each year in real estate taxes.
While it appears the current iteration of The Local is destined to fail, the developers were encouraged by council to return with a revised proposal at a later date.
“It’s an interesting proposal,” Councilor Evan Clark said. “I look forward to seeing what happens.”
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 6-3 to add a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay to 1.96 acres of land at 1811 Roberts St. The designation makes it possible for Winchester developer Richard W. Pifer Sr. to build 36 two-bedroom apartments directly behind City National Bank at 1830 Valley Ave. Councilors Herbstritt, McKiernan and Willingham opposed the measure due to the project’s potential impacts on neighboring residents.
Unanimously authorized more than $23 million in adjustments to the fiscal year 2021 budget, mostly to account for COVID-19 financial assistance awarded to the city under the federal CARES Act.
Unanimously approved an ordinance allowing bollards to be used instead of raised curbs in the parking lots of commercial properties.
Held a first reading of a proposed amendment that would raise the amount of overpaid tax revenues that can be refunded by the city treasurer without City Council’s permission. The current maximum of $2,500 per refund would be doubled to $5,000.
Unanimously agreed to forward a conditional-use permit (CUP) request from Brett Michael Wolfington that would allow a single-family house at 310 Amherst St. to be offered as a short-term rental for up to eight guests at a time.
Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance amendment that would allow Winchester Medical Center to install more directional signage on its Amherst Street campus.
Unanimously agreed to forward a request from Pizzoco LLC to amend the terms of an existing CUP that allows it to operate a restaurant at 501 N. Loudoun St. If approved, Pizzoco would be able to offer extended hours and more outdoor seating.
Unanimously agreed to forward a request from The Laurel Center to rezone a 0.81-acre parcel of land it owns at 402 N. Cameron St. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). The change would allow the nonprofit organization to convert a former train station on the property to a cafe that can be used to provide job training to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Kim Herbstritt and Les Veach. Councilor Bill Wiley attended the business meeting but left prior to the start of the work session.
