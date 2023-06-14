WINCHESTER — The saga of a fire-damaged building on the Loudoun Street Mall continues.
City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday night, unanimously voted to designate the vacant building at 137 S. Loudoun St. as derelict and blighted, giving city officials the go-ahead to pursue court action against property owner Daniel Brereton of White Post, who bought the building nearly five years ago, operating as Dual Cousins LLC.
When Brereton purchased the three-story property on the Loudoun Street Mall, it had already been gutted by an extensive February 2016 fire that wiped away the last vestiges of Brill's Musicians and Barber Shop and displaced the residents of three upstairs apartments.
Dalton Brill, the former shop's owner, was a banjo player who frequently invited his fellow bluegrass musicians, both locally known and nationally recognized, to jam in the building's basement. The music ended in February 2008 when Brill suffered a stroke and had to close the business. He died on Oct. 29, 2008.
At the time of the fire in 2016, 137 S. Loudoun St. was owned by Edward R. Kremer, who initially considered demolishing the structure but instead sold it on Aug. 21, 2018, to Dual Cousins LLC for $170,000. In the ensuing years, Brereton has debated whether to sell or restore the building, but no significant repairs have been made.
On May 6, City Council was scheduled to vote on whether to approve court action against Brereton to force him to either fix the structure or turn it over to the local government. However, Berryville attorney Mark Stivers, who is representing Brereton in the case, asked for an extension because the Winchester Economic Development Authority had expressed interest in buying the building.
More than a month passed with no sale, so council once again put the item on its agenda. Stivers made a return appearance on Tuesday night to announce the potential sale to the EDA had fallen through, and that Brereton had put the property back on the market and was actively seeking a buyer.
Due to the potential sale of the building, Stivers once again asked council to table its vote on declaring the property derelict and blighted.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told council that Brereton and Stivers have been cooperating with the city and a sale of the property appeared likely, but no contracts had been signed as of Tuesday night. Because of that, he asked councilors to make a decision on the building's designation.
"If you do choose to pass (approve) this ordinance, it does not mean that the court papers or receivership immediately begins. That would not happen until a much later date if the new owner were to be un-compliant," Hoffman said. "We intend to work with the new owner just as we do with the current owner, but the new owner will be subject to the exact same conditions as the current owner."
And it looks like there may be new owner.
According to information posted Wednesday by Long and Foster Real Estate in Winchester, which is working with Brereton to sell the site, the 123-year-old, 3,000-square-foot building has been taken off the market and its sale status is "closed."
No further information was immediately available regarding a possible transaction. The property was listed by Long and Foster for $118,900.
On Tuesday night, Hoffman explained what would happen if the property sold after City Council declared it derelict and blighted.
"My first meeting with the new owner would be, 'Here's your timeline. Can you meet it?'" Hoffman said. "If not ... I'll go ahead and file the proper paperwork with the court."
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Was informed that Winchester Historic District homeowner J.P. Carr has filed an appeal of an April 20 Board of Architectural Review decision that allowed John Megale to keep a pair of round gateway pillars and a fence he installed at his Historic District home at 119 S. Washington St. without the BAR's permission. Council is expected to confer with BAR members regarding their decision before a public hearing on the appeal is held at the June 27 council meeting. A final council vote on the matter is anticipated sometime next month.
- Heard a presentation from Deputy City Manager for Public Health and Safety John Piper and Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan regarding the upcoming implementation of a speed enforcement camera system in selected school crossing zones. The system, provided by the public safety technology company Altumint Inc., would issue citations to any driver recorded going 10 mph or more over the limit when reduced school zone speed limits are in effect.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would update the rules for earning tax incentives for significantly renovating historic properties.
- Held a first reading of a series of proposed ordinance amendments that would allow industrialized containers to be used for urban agricultural purposes such as hydroponic growing operations.
- Unanimously approved resolutions accepting $1,727,508 from the Federal Transit Administration and $524,929 from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, all of which will be used to operate the city's WinTran public transportation system.
- Unanimously approved a series of revisions to Winchester's Citizen Participation Plan to ensure all people have access to city government meetings and events.
- Met in executive session for 28 minutes to discuss the hiring or appointment of a city attorney. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith and councilors Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Les Veach and Emily Windle. Vice Mayor John Hill and Councilor Kathy Tagnesi were absent.
