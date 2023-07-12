WINCHESTER — The fence can stay.
City Council on Tuesday night unanimously rejected an appeal filed by 28 residents of Winchester's downtown Historic District who claimed the owner of a 203-year-old house at 119 S. Washington St., John Megale, improperly replaced a fence surrounding his property because he moved it too far back from its original location and slightly raised its height.
According to the appeal, the installed fence does not match designs that were approved last year by the city's Board of Architectural Review (BAR), a City Council-appointed panel tasked with protecting the historic appearance and integrity of all properties in the Historic District that can be seen from public streets, sidewalks or alleys.
The appeal states the BAR violated its own guidelines when, on April 20, it set aside its previous fence approval and said Megale could keep his new fence even though it was too tall and positioned one foot too far back from his property line.
If council approved the appeal, Megale would have been forced to move and alter the recently installed fence at his own expense.
At council's meeting on Tuesday, additional information surfaced to support Megale's decision to relocate the fence and alter its height.
City Planner David Stewart told councilors the original fence surrounding Megale's property — the one he replaced earlier this year — had actually been installed several inches into the city's right-of-way along South Washington Street, so leaving it there would have encroached on city property.
Councilor Phillip Milstead asked a hypothetical question: If a utility company performed work on the public sidewalk in front of Megale's home and accidentally damaged a portion of the fence on the city's right-of-way, would Megale or the utility company be responsible for covering the cost of repairs?
"It would most likely be the homeowner's responsibility since the homeowner was encroaching in the right-of-way," City Attorney Melisa Michelsen replied. "I'm presuming that was a factor in [Megale] wanting to move it back out of the right-of-way because, typically, you don't want to have permanent encroachments interfering with easements and utilities and things of that nature."
Michelsen said staff from the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department has inspected Megale's renovated fence on several occasions and, considering the circumstances, determined it is in "substantial compliance" with zoning and BAR guidelines. However the height of the fence is slightly taller than what had previously been approved by the BAR because Megale installed curbing between the sidewalk and his yard to mitigate stormwater runoff problems.
On Tuesday, Michelsen said city staff's consensus on the fence's height is that it, too, is in compliance with designs approved by the BAR because, due to the new curbing and the property's existing topography, it would be difficult to maintain a consistent height along the entire length of the fence.
"The fence is a little higher than design in one area but is a few inches lower in another area," she said.
"It complies with the zoning fence permit application and also the BAR approval," Stewart added.
After hearing that, Milstead made a motion to uphold the BAR's approval of the recently installed fence — despite any changes Megale made that deviated from the board's originally endorsed design — because the current iteration of the fence complies with both zoning code and the BAR's historic preservation guidelines.
Mistead's motion was supported by all eight of his fellow council members, bringing an end to the two-month-old citizens' appeal that sought the fence's removal.
That doesn't mean Megale is out of the woods, though. The neighbor who initiated the appeal, Erich Bruhn, told the BAR last week that he would continue to seek changes to the fence even if council shot down the citizens' petition.
Also, Megale still has to address two brick gateway columns that connect to the fence at his home's front walkway. The columns he installed earlier this year did not match the designs approved last year by the BAR so, after several weeks of wrangling between Megale, city officials and Historic District residents, he was ordered by the board on June 15 to remove them.
Megale has submitted new column designs for the BAR's consideration, but the board has held off its review of the application while waiting for City Council to rule on the fence appeal. Now that council has settled the situation, the BAR could reopen discussions regarding the columns at its next meeting on July 20.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would move Ward 4's Rolling Hills Precinct from Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, to the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive. Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin told council that Victory Church no longer has the space to share its facility as a polling place for voters. If approved, the change would take effect starting with the Nov. 7 general election.
- Unanimously approved a request from Deputy City Manager for Public Health and Safety John Piper to apply for a grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management's Public Safety Answering Point Staff Recognition Funding Program. If approved, the $40,000 would be used to give one-time pay bonuses to Winchester's emergency communications personnel, with full-timers getting $2,500 each and part-timers receiving $1,250 each. There would be no cost to the city.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance updating the rules for earning tax incentives in exchange for significantly renovating historic properties in Winchester.
- Unanimously approved a resolution allowing H&W Construction Co. Inc. of Frederick County to bid on Winchester's forthcoming North Cameron Street drainage improvement project if it so chooses. Councilor Emily Windle, whose husband works for H&W Construction, abstained from the discussion and vote.
- Met in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the hiring or appointment of a city attorney. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Emily Windle, Kathy Tagnesi and Phillip Milstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.