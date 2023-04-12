WINCHESTER — City Council decided by consensus Tuesday night to move forward with an 83-cent real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2024.
The rate, which is expected to be formally adopted at council’s April 25 meeting, sets the stage for City Manager Dan Hoffman to draft the city’s proposed operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The budget for the current fiscal year is $100,675,000.
Councilor Emily Windle said on Tuesday she wanted a real estate tax rate lower than 83 cents. To support her argument for a 79-cent rate, she passed around a piece of paper with financial calculations she indicated were worked up by Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder. However, the information was not shared with city staff or her fellow councilors prior to Tuesday’s meeting, and the public could not see the data although she read the figures aloud.
Mayor David Smith challenged the way Windle presented her calculations because it violated council’s procedural policies and, possibly, City Code.
“Was this submitted to the deputy clerk [of council, Kerri Mellott] and sent to the city manager?” Smith asked as Windle’s paper was being passed from councilor to councilor. “The reason that I ask is because it would have been nice for us to have this sooner so that we could ...”
“I understand,” Windle replied, cutting off Smith. “When you get the [City Council information] packet on Thursday and you work full time, multiple jobs — I got it in as quickly as I could. In the future if I have something to share with you, I’ll get it in as early as I can.”
Councilor Les Veach also wanted a real estate tax rate lower than 83 cents but didn’t specify an amount. He said city residents have already been hit with a higher trash fee and inflated personal property tax bills due to vehicle values skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ll be paying a new stormwater utility bill each month starting Jan. 1.
“I’m struggling to tell a citizen, ‘Yeah, you work hard but we, as a city, want to come and take the money,’” Veach said. “Is it too much to ask that they can have some money to enjoy life and the pursuit of happiness? I just wonder, how much is enough?”
Winchester’s current real estate tax rate is 93 cents, and Hoffman initially proposed leaving it intact in the new fiscal year. However, recent citywide property reassessments increased average real estate values in Winchester by 30%, meaning that a $300,000 home now has an average worth of $390,000. Based on the 93-cent rate, last year’s real estate tax bill for that house was $2,790, but this year’s would be $3,627.
Due to the reassessments, City Council could drop the FY24 real estate tax rate to 74 cents and still bring in the same amount of money it is collecting in the current fiscal year. Hoffman, though, has said inflation, higher salaries and the ongoing maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s infrastructure means the city needs more tax revenues than ever to continue functioning at the level expected by residents and business owners.
At council’s meeting on March 14, members said they understood but asked Hoffman to develop budget scenarios based on tax rates of 90 cents, 87 cents and 83 cents.
Last week, council’s Finance Committee narrowed the potential rates even further, asking Hoffman to develop proposed budgets based on real estate tax rates of 87 cents, 85 cents and 83 cents.
On Tuesday, council settled on the 83-cent rate.
After council votes on the real estate tax rate at its next meeting, it will then drill down into Hoffman’s proposed FY24 operating budget, which is scheduled to be adopted May 23.
Hoffman previously said a real estate tax rate of 83 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value, along with the use of $2,649,800 from the city’s general fund, would support an FY24 budget of $112,585,000. However, that amount may change because a majority of councilors on Tuesday also supported raising the city’s lodging tax and lowering the proposed cost-of-living salary increases for city staff.
The FY24 budget is now expected to include a 5% cost-of-living increase for all city staff. Prior to Tuesday, Hoffman had proposed a 7% increase for all city government employees except for senior staff, who would receive a 5% raise. However, council’s consensus Tuesday night was to give 5% salary hikes to all city workers, including senior staff, which represents a savings of $460,000.
Last week, members of council’s Finance Committee suggested a ½% increase to Winchester’s 6% meals tax could help bolster the FY24 budget while keeping the real estate tax rate as low as possible. A consensus of council on Tuesday revealed that only four of its nine members supported a meals tax increase, so Hoffman said that will not be factored into his proposed budget.
However, a 2% increase to Winchester’s 6% lodging tax was endorsed by a majority of council, so Hoffman said he will return with a budget scenario that includes the extra $167,000 in annual revenues the tax hike would generate.
The higher lodging tax and lower cost-of-living raises represent a total of $627,000 in budget savings. Hoffman said City Council could either lower the real estate tax rate to 81 or 82 cents, or use the savings to bolster funding of other budget items. Six council members — Smith, Kathy Tagnesi, John Hill, Richard Bell, Kim Herbstritt and Phillip Milstead — endorsed the 83-cent rate, so the draft budget Hoffman introduces to the panel on April 25 will be built around that amount.
Under Hoffman’s previous 83-cent scenario, a major chunk of the proposed $112,585,000 budget — $34,789,102 — would go to Winchester Public Schools, representing a $2,750,000 increase from the amount appropriated to the school system for the current fiscal year. While that would be the largest amount ever given to the schools by council, it is still $610,898 less than the $35,400,000 requested last month by city schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
