WINCHESTER — City Council supports the Winchester School Board’s wish to reduce its size from nine to seven members, but with a caveat.
Rather than have all seven members serve at-large, as the School Board requested, council wants each of the city’s four wards to have a designated representative. The remaining three board members would serve at-large.
Council and the board agree that no more than three School Board representatives should be from any single ward.
If approved, the reduction would occur on July 1, 2020, one day after board Chairwoman Allyson Pate and Ward 1 representative Richard Bell complete their second and final terms. Board members are appointed by City Council, serve four-year terms and are not paid for their service.
The School Board requested the reduction in size on June 11 due to council’s ongoing difficulties in finding enough candidates to fill all nine board seats. Pate added that a smaller, streamlined board would operate more effectively.
“I’m still in favor of eventually getting to five [members], but seven makes sense,” said Councilor John Willingham, who has publicly stated that Winchester’s nine-member School Board and nine-member City Council are too large for a city of about 28,000 residents.
“I’m OK with seven [School Board members],” Councilor Corey Sullivan replied. “I don’t think I could ever get to five.”
Sullivan also reminded council of a grassroots effort currently underway that seeks to switch from an appointed School Board to one that is elected by the citizens.
“We owe the community the benefit of additional discussion regarding elected versus appointed,” Sullivan said as Willingham nodded.
A citizens’ petition to put a referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election has been circulating since April. If 1,700 registered Winchester voters sign the petition by July 10, voters will be given the opportunity to decide if the School Board should be elected or appointed.
For now, though, the only issue being considered by City Council is the size of the board.
City Manager Eden Freeman said switching to a seven-member board would require a change to the city’s charter and approval by the Virginia General Assembly.
The only way to change the charter is with a super majority of City Council. Since there are nine council members, Freeman said seven would have to vote in favor of the measure.
One of those council members is Judy McKiernan, who works for Winchester Public Schools and abstains from all votes involving the school system. Even though her abstention reduces council’s voting size to eight, Freeman said seven affirmative votes would still be required for the charter change.
Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to forward the proposed School Board reduction to its next business meeting on July 9. McKiernan abstained and Councilor Les Veach voted in opposition.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
