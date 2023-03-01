WINCHESTER — City Council has given its blessing for a large-scale affordable housing project in Winchester's North End to proceed.
At its meeting Tuesday night, council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit (CUP) to allow the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility to be converted into an apartment building. The panel also unanimously approved a second CUP granting permission to build apartments on the six-story industrial building's ground floor.
During a 30-minute discussion, there were times it appeared the CUPs were in peril because the proposed apartment complex at 536-580 N. Cameron St. lacks the amount of recreational greenspace required by City Code. That equates to very few outdoor areas suitable for playgrounds, picnic tables and so on.
David Frank of Pennoni Associates in Winchester, the engineering firm working with property owner ZeroPak Development LLC, explained to council the nature of the property and the project it is proposed to accommodate make it nearly impossible to come up with enough greenspace. That's because the 120-year-old, block-long ZeroPak building was built to its property lines.
Frank said ZeroPak Development LLC, an investment and development group headed by former City Council President John Willingham, has tried to compensate for the lack of greenspace by proposing lounges and other gathering spots inside the building. However, Vice Mayor John Hill said that may not suffice for an apartment building expected to include numerous children.
"If children do not have an active place, they have a tendency to find things to do on their own devices and that is never good," Hill said.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said property design issues are better addressed in site plans rather than CUP applications. Once council approves the CUPs, Youmans said on Tuesday, ZeroPak Development LLC's next step would be submitting a site plan to the city for approval.
Frank said some measures have already been taken to increase greenspace where possible. For example, a parking lot originally proposed for the north end of the building has been shifted to another location and that space is now designated as a grassy area.
Council asked about the possibility of landscaping the building's roof for additional greenspace, but Frank said that's not practical.
"The cost of adding a green roof to a low-income housing project ... is cost-prohibitive," he said.
Councilor Richard Bell said he understood the greenspace concerns, but council may have to compromise in order to bring much-needed affordable housing to the city.
"You've got to pick a lane for what we're trying to accomplish here," Bell said.
Frank said the project's developers remain committed to finding greenspace, even if that means creating off-site but nearby amenities.
"Where there's an opportunity to improve on this specific issue, we will as we go through the site plan," he said.
Currently, the ZeroPak apartment designs include 122 apartments — 61 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units. However, the CUPs approved Tuesday allow for up to 132 apartments within the building. Frank said it's unlikely the 10 extra apartments would be built, but developers want the option in case they can find enough room for the extra dwellings.
"I'm excited about the project and I look forward to the affordable housing units that we desperately need in this community," council President Kim Herbstritt said.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 0.28-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane, as well as a 0.22-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 128 Weems Lane, to Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Winchester. If approved, the conveyances would be incorporated into a proposed 126-unit apartment complex that may be built on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Weems Lane. Council took no action on the proposal Tuesday night — a vote will be taken at a future meeting — but in a related matter, it unanimously approved Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan, Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel and Public Services Director Perry Eisenach as in-house viewers for the proposed vacation and conveyance.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would designate a three-story building at 137 S. Loudoun St. as blighted and derelict. If the ordinance is approved, that would allow the city to pursue court action forcing property owner Dual Cousins LLC to repair the structure or surrender it to the city.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to align City Code with recent changes to the Code of Virginia regarding collections of Winchester's transient occupancy tax. The tax is paid by lodging establishments and is 6% of the total amount paid per room by guests.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would reduce the size of the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board from nine members to five.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that updates Winchester's Fire Prevention and Protection Code, which was written 12 years ago, and implements a fee schedule for permits and inspections overseen by the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance change that aligns City Code with the Code of Virginia regarding penalties for drinking or possessing open containers of alcohol in public. Winchester had been prosecuting those cases as Class 1 misdemeanors, but state code lists them as Class 4 misdemeanors.
- Heard a presentation from Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns that outlined the effectiveness of local tourism initiatives in 2022 and previewed marketing plans for this year.
- Voted unanimously to accept the Winchester Community Development Department's annual report for 2022.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Phillip Milstead to an indefinite term on the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization; Richard Bell to an indefinite term on the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission; John Piper to three-year terms on the Alcohol Safety Action Program and the Community Criminal Justice Board, with both terms ending Feb. 27, 2026; Timothy Ray and Tommy Beavers to five-year terms on the Local Board of Building and Fire Codes Appeal, ending Feb. 27, 2028; and Denise Acker to a two-year term on the Community Policy Management Team, ending Feb. 27, 2025.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle, Phillip Milstead and Les Veach.
