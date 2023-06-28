WINCHESTER — A feud between property owners in Winchester's Historic District monopolized the bulk of City Council's business meeting on Tuesday night.
At issue is a home at 119 S. Washington St. that features several renovations and amenities that property owner John Megale appears to have done without the Winchester Board of Architectural Review's permission.
The BAR is tasked with maintaining a consistent, historically accurate appearance of buildings in the downtown Historic District and has purview over all renovations and construction that can be seen from public streets, alleys and sidewalks. When people buy property in the district, they agree to adhere to the BAR's guidelines, which are based on standards developed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In March, Megale received a "stop work" order from the city after officials noticed he had made apparently unapproved changes to his house. They included a pair of round gateway columns attached to a fence that is more than 2 feet back from his property line, a new front door frame with panels of glass on the sides (sidelights) and a pea gravel path that replaced a brick walkway.
Over the course of several BAR meetings beginning on April 6, the board eventually relented and allowed Megale to keep the renovations. That triggered a firestorm from some other Historic District property owners who insisted the BAR stay true to its guidelines, as well as a partial rescinding of the board's approvals after it learned it had been given incorrect legal advice by City Attorney Melisa Michelsen.
Michelsen has admitted she improperly told the BAR it could reconsider its April 6 denial of the columns, which it did on April 20. Also on April 20, the board approved the fence, door frame and pea gravel pathway that Megale had already installed.
After the approvals were granted on April 20, a group of 28 Historic District homeowners banded together to appeal the BAR's decision allowing Megale to keep the columns and fence. They contend the columns were improperly reconsidered and approved based on Michelsen's faulty advice, and that the fence violates the BAR's design guidelines because it is at least 1 foot too far back from the property line, stands higher that permitted in the district and does not align with an adjacent homeowner's fence.
A public hearing on the appeal was held at Tuesday's City Council meeting, but before the hearing could begin, city Planner David Stewart said the complaint regarding the columns was rendered moot on June 15 when the BAR rescinded its approval from April 20 and ordered the columns to be removed.
"The original applicant for the improvements at 119 South Washington Street (Megale) has submitted a new design proposal for square brick piers at his front entry gate, and that will be reviewed by the BAR at their next meeting on July 6th," Stewart said.
However, the portion of the appeal regarding the fence remains active because the BAR did not rescind its potentially inappropriate approval of that amenity.
Winchester attorney Stephen L. Pettler Jr. opened Tuesday night's public hearing with a 14-minute presentation detailing why the fence should be removed and replaced.
"The goal here is to preserve the integrity of the processes that City Council has adopted to preserve the character of historic Old Town Winchester, which we do not believe were followed with regard to this particular application," Pettler said.
He said Megale was given approval by the BAR in April 2022 for column and fence designs, but the installed columns and fence did not match the approved designs. That's what led to the stop work order in March.
Pettler said the appellants are asking council to overrule the BAR's April 20 approval of the fence and require Megale to replace it with one that matches the design approved one year prior. Alternatively, he said Megale could submit an entirely new fence application and submit it for the BAR's consideration.
Megale was then given the same amount of time to respond. His 14-minute counter argument was made by Winchester attorney Benjamin Butler and the renovation project's manager, Earl Burroughs.
Butler and Burroughs argued the design of the fence was properly approved by the BAR in April and Megale should not be penalized for having a board-allowed amenity on his property.
Burroughs said the previous fence at 119 S. Washington St. had encroached on city property, which is why Megale thought it prudent to move it back after the BAR had approved its location. Also, due to stormwater runoff issues along the public sidewalk in front of the house, Burroughs said Megale elected to install a curb along his property line that raised the height of the fence.
However, he said the neighbors are mistaken about the height of the fence, which Burroughs said is actually lower than what was approved by the BAR.
"We don't think that anything differs from the drawings submitted [in April]," he said.
Butler added that the fence design approved by the BAR on April 20 was not an amendment to Megale's previously approved application from last year, but rather an entirely new design that was properly considered and accepted by the board. For that reason, he said Megale should be allowed to keep the fence as is.
"I believe that there are vested rights which Mr. Megale has acquired in this particular case," Butler said. "As we stand here ... today, this is a legally built fence."
Following the presentations from both sides, five citizens spoke on the matter. Three of them said they supported Megale and two said they sided with the appellants.
Council is expected to make a final decision on the appeal seeking the removal of Megale's fence at its next meeting on July 11.
In other business at Tuesday night's session, City Council:
- Held a moment of silence and offered tributes to Linda Thomas Funk, the city of Winchester's master deputy commissioner of the revenue who died June 19 at the age of 75. City Manager Dan Hoffman said Funk was a 44-year employee of Rouss City Hall, making her the longest-tenured active employee of the city. "She was the heart and soul of the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office," Hoffman said.
- Unanimously approved a series of ordinance amendments that would allow industrialized containers to be used for urban agricultural purposes such as hydroponic growing operations.
- Unanimously agreed to table an ordinance that would update the rules for earning tax incentives in exchange for significantly renovating historic properties. Councilors said they want the proposal to be more fleshed out before voting on it, and it will be reconsidered as soon as city staff gathers additional information.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to proceed with planning for a potential update to the city's WinTran public transportation system. If approved by council later this year, the new on-demand microtransit system would allow people to use an app to request a ride to locations throughout the city, reducing wait times at bus stops and travel times due to the elimination of frequent stops. "I've been fortunate to present a lot of different initiatives to City Council," said Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach. "I think this is definitely one of the most exciting ones because it will really make an improvement in the level of service that we provide for our transit customers."
- Unanimously accepted the resignation of Paul Richardson from the Winchester Planning Commission.
- Met in executive session for 14 minutes to consider appointments to city boards and commissions. Following the closed-door discussions, council voted unanimously to appoint Christy Johnson to the Winchester Economic Development Authority and Mark Dick to the Planning Commission.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Emily Windle and Kathy Tagnesi. President Kim Herbstritt and Councilor Phillip Milstead were absent.
