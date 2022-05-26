WINCHESTER — City Council has pledged to help the growing number of people in Winchester suffering from mental illness and substance abuse disorder.
At its meeting on Tuesday night, council unanimously approved a resolution to "(e)xpand programs that improve mental health and well-being for all residents, especially those in crisis."
The resolution in and of itself does not offer solutions, but instead is a public expression of council's commitment to assist people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, and to seek ways to lower the burden those issues place on the community.
"It's more to allow you all to voice your support for staff spending time on this and bringing these issues back to the [Public Health and Safety] Committee as we flesh out some of these things," City Manager Dan Hoffman told council on Tuesday.
The committee will serve as the lead body working with city staff on the initiatives, all of which will be presented to the full council for approval.
Whatever initiatives are developed are expected to include assistance from Winchester's recently launched Community Paramedic Program (CPP), which, according to council documents, connects the city's most vulnerable residents to resources that can help with their medical and social needs.
The CPP will partner with Winchester's Police, Fire and Rescue and Social Services departments, as well as a wide assortment of nonprofit and community service agencies, to address mental health and substance abuse disorder issues affecting city residents. Some of the partner agencies include Valley Health, Narcotics Anonymous, Concern Hotline, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging and Access Independence.
The resolution approved by council also calls for the restart of Winchester's defunct Healthy City Initiative, development of a Healthy City Policy by the end of the year and the organization of a Healthy City Summit within the next 12 months.
"We need to do a better job for our residents and our employees, so I am excited about this," council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved a $100,675,000 operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. The budget, which includes no tax increases, allocates $32 million to Winchester Public Schools.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to allow stores and restaurants in Winchester's primary and secondary downtown districts to serve customers on the sections of public sidewalks in front of their businesses that are equal to the width of their lots. The original version of the ordinance limited the amount of usable sidewalk space to the width of the buildings on those lots.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to allow select notices from the city to be sent to residents and businesses via first-class mail as opposed to registered or certified mail.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing updated allocations in Winchester's fiscal year 2022 budget.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance amendment that would lower speed limits on several city streets. The complete list of proposed changes is available at https://bit.ly/3LPkNkI.
- Unanimously agreed to allow Winchester's Economic Development Authority (EDA) to issue up to $120 million in revenue bonds on behalf of the nonprofit Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community, which is expanding its campus. Westminster-Canterbury will be solely responsible for repaying the bonds, and the EDA will receive an administrative fee for overseeing their issuance.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Charles Bowles, Josh Morgan, Joey Wheeling and Dan Bureau to three-year terms on the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, ending May 23, 2025; Sandra Bloom to a four-year term on the EDA, ending May 23, 2026; and Victoria Kidd to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, ending May 23, 2025.
- Unanimously approved the reappointments of James Imoh to a four-year term on the EDA, ending May 23, 2026, and Gwen Borders-Walker to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, ending May 23, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan. Mayor and council President David Smith and Councilor Evan Clark were absent.
