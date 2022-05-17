WINCHESTER — City Council is investigating an alleged violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act in the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office.
The Fair Labor Standards Act sets rules for wages, overtime pay and practices in the workplace. An employer who violates the regulations would be required to reimburse the wages of any worker who was not properly paid and could be fined $1,000 per incident. Willful violations of the act could also lead to the employer being criminally prosecuted.
According to a brief statement issued by council on Tuesday afternoon, "Representatives of the city have met with the COR [Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder] to discuss these allegations. The city takes these allegations very seriously and has begun an investigation into this matter."
When asked about the allegations on Tuesday afternoon, Burkholder said, "I am completely unaware of any violation. I value my team highly and I have always worked with my people very closely. If someone had a concern and didn't share that with me, then I would have been unable to address it."
Mayor and council President David Smith said on Tuesday he could not elaborate on the nature of the allegations or the specifics of the investigation because personnel matters are confidential.
"I wish I could," Smith said. "We try our best to be as transparent, open and honest as we possibly can."
City Council has not disclosed the name of the accuser or the time period in which the alleged violation occurred, but Tuesday's statement said the incident involved a person who no longer works in the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office.
Burkholder made it clear she is not pleased with the way City Council is addressing the alleged incident.
"What I have heard is that there is no written documentation," she said. "Council and the city attorney have shared no information with me, but apparently documentation exists because council has discussed it and decided to take action."
Smith confirmed on Tuesday that City Council discussed the accusation with City Attorney Melisa Michelsen during an executive session on May 10.
Burkholder, who was not included in the executive session, said, "That feels to me like not at all a collaborative approach and absolutely not at all with respect to a fellow elected official and constitutional officer."
She added it will be difficult to present her side of the case until council provides more details about the allegation.
"With zero information, I can do nothing," she said. "It feels far more political than it does cooperative in the way a local government should operate."
Burkholder is a Republican who was first elected in 2009 and is currently serving her fourth four-year term as commissioner. Seven of the nine members of City Council, including Smith, are Democrats.
