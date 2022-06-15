WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce the speed limits on several city streets to make it safer to drive in Winchester.
In addition to potentially decreasing the number of vehicles that drive too fast, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said some of the changes were made for the sake of consistency. For example, Jubal Early Drive currently has two speed limits, 40 mph and 35 mph. Council decided to make the entire road 35 mph.
South Pleasant Valley Road is another example of a street with both 40 mph and 35 mph speed limits. Council's vote changes the speed limit along the entire road to a consistent 35 mph.
South Pleasant Valley Road between Berryville and Millwood avenues is notorious for drivers exceeding the speed limit, so it is getting a second traffic-calming measure. Eisenach said the 12-foot-wide travel lanes on the four-lane roadway will be repainted and narrowed to 10.25 feet.
"I am very happy that we are addressing the speed limits on some of these streets, particularly Pleasant Valley," Mayor and City Council President David Smith said.
Unless otherwise posted, the default speed limit for all roadways in Winchester is 25 mph. According to amended ordinance approved Tuesday, these streets have speed limits of 35 mph:
- Amherst Street, from Wood Avenue to the western city limit
- Battaile Drive, between its western and eastern intersections with Shawnee Drive
- Berryville Avenue, from Dunlap Street to the eastern city limit
- Cedar Creek Grade, from Valley Avenue to the western city limit
- Jubal Early Drive, from Millwood Avenue to Valley Avenue
- Millwood Avenue, from South Pleasant Valley Road to the eastern city limit
- Middle Road, from Valley Avenue to the western city limit
- Papermill Road, from its intersection with Weems Lane to South Pleasant Valley Road
- South Pleasant Valley Road, from Millwood Avenue to Papermill Road
- Shawnee Drive, from Papermill Road to the southern city limit
- South Loudoun Street, from Jubal Early Drive to Weems Lane
- Valley Avenue, from Jubal Early Drive to the southern city limit
- Weems Lane, from Papermill Road to Valley Avenue
Apple Blossom Drive also has a posted speed limit of 35 mph, but Eisenach said it cannot be enforced by the city because it is a private road not overseen by Winchester.
The ordinance amendment approved on Tuesday also specifies that a 15 mph speed limit is in place for the following:
- All streets in Jim Barnett Park.
- All alleys in the city.
- Glaize Avenue, from South Loudoun Street to its endpoint.
