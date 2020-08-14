WINCHESTER — City Council is contemplating a return to the committee system that it abandoned about a decade ago.
In the 1990s, council was comprised of 13 members and included 12 committees. This proved to be unwieldy so, beginning in 2006, an overall downsizing of membership and committees began. By 2012, City Council had been reduced to nine members and the committees were gone.
On Tuesday, Councilor John Willingham, a former council president, said the streamlined system worked for awhile, but in recent years, the twice-monthly council meetings and work sessions have stretched on for up to five hours because no proposals were ironed out by committees before reaching the full council. Every agenda item is introduced as new business, and members are tasked with making final decisions after discussing proposals just once or twice.
Committees may have benefited council last month when it received a request to apply for a state grant that could have funded construction of a pedestrian bridge at Millwood Avenue and Mall Boulevard. The initial proposal indicated the bridge would serve the citizens of Winchester, but in the days that followed, council discovered the bridge would primarily benefit Shenandoah University by linking two parts of its campus.
On July 28, council said it would not apply for the state funding. Councilor Corey Sullivan criticized the handling of the bridge proposal, saying the request was brought to City Council just days before the application deadline for the grant. Such a short amount of time, he said, made it impossible for council to make a sound decision.
“This is a clear indication of why we need committees to discuss these things,” Sullivan previously said.
On Tuesday, Willingham — who was first elected to council in 2008 when there were still four committees — led a discussion about the merits of returning to a committee system.
Willingham said having the entire council review and discuss every agenda item is problematic, particularly when items come near the end of a four- or five-hour meeting and councilors are tired and eager to adjourn.
“When we have a long agenda like tonight — we’ve been on this meeting for three hours — we miss the opportunity to discuss big-picture items,” he said near the end of Tuesday night’s four-hour council meeting and work session.
Council’s standard process is to have the majority of its discussions during work sessions. When an item advances to a business meeting for a final vote, members usually say very little about the proposal because they’ve already hashed it out in a previous work session.
The issue with that, Willingham said, is that many citizens don’t have enough time to watch the lengthy work sessions, so they instead just watch the business meetings. This can give the impression that council is voting on items with little or no discussion beforehand.
Committee meetings, which would be open to the public, could provide a more appropriate venue for discussions, Willingham said. Citizens who opt not to watch the committee sessions would still be updated with summarized reports from the panels at every meeting of the full council, which would indicate how thoroughly a matter had been vetted before final action was taken.
Willingham is not proposing a return to the days of 12 council committees, but instead thinks that two could suffice — Finance and Public Safety.
The committees would be comprised of council members who would meet with city staff on a regular basis to develop a full overview of proposals. Committee members would then share their recommendations with the entire council, opening the door for further discussions and a final verdict.
“The idea is that, hopefully, it makes this a much more efficient process, a much more effective process,” Willingham told council. “We [would be] able to spend our council meeting time not just on agenda items ... but actually being able to have a discourse on a number of different policy matters.”
Willingham said he will work with city staff to flesh out a proposed committee structure that he’ll present to council for consideration in the coming weeks.
