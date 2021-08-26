WINCHESTER — Since City Council is responsible for the governance of the growing city of Winchester, its meetings are generally lengthy and chock-full of agenda items.
Not so on Tuesday, when there were only four items to be considered during the business meeting and nothing at all for the work session that would have followed had it not been canceled.
The only two agenda items that required a vote on Tuesday were unanimously approved by the nine-member City Council:
The appointment of Andrea Cosans to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board, ending Aug. 23, 2025.
A motion to go into executive session to discuss the possible acquisition of real estate by the city to be used as offices. No action was taken following a 25-minute closed-door discussion.
The third and fourth agenda items required no action: A progress report on the latest update to the city’s Strategic Plan, which is a blueprint to help city officials determine Winchester’s most pressing development and economic needs for the next five years; and a proposal to convey by quitclaim deed a 5,794-square-foot parcel of city-owned land on East Fairfax Lane.
The quitclaim deed is tied to the development of Cameron Square, a mixed-use complex proposed for the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street that would include 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units, a concrete parking deck with 195 spaces and room for two ground-level retail businesses.
According to City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen, the quitclaim deed would give Cameron Square project developer Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond authorization to build on that portion of East Fairfax Lane land while still keeping the roadway available for public use.
Earlier this month, Lynx finalized its purchase of the land needed for the mixed-use complex from previous property owner Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester. However, Michelsen said the sale has not yet been formally recorded in public records and council cannot vote on the proposed quitclaim deed until that happens. She said she would keep council updated on the property sale so a vote can be taken as soon as possible.
As for the Strategic Plan update, City Manager Dan Hoffman presented council with the latest draft of the document and asked members to review it over the next few weeks and give him their feedback. Once the plan is finalized by city staff, council will be asked to formally adopt it at a future meeting.
The only other bit of public business from Tuesday’s City Council meeting was a clarification from Hoffman regarding the proposed development of 25 townhouses and an office building on a 4.3-acre strip of land in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.
When the item was presented last week to the Winchester Planning Commission, it appeared the only entrance to the development would be from East Leicester Street via Opequon Avenue, a residential road that runs parallel to the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. A second entrance would eventually lead into the development via a traffic-calming roundabout on South Pleasant Valley Road between its intersections with East Cork Street and Lowry Drive, but the roundabout is not expected to be built for several years.
On Tuesday, Hoffman said the project’s developer has offered to build a right-in, right-out access to the townhouses and office building that could be accessed from the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road before the roundabout is constructed. When the roundabout is installed, the access road would be integrated into the traffic circle.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell and Les Veach.
