WINCHESTER — On the eve of Winchester's adoption of detailed regulations governing short-term rentals, members of City Council have voiced reservations about the proposed rules.
Dissent emerged on Tuesday night during council's first reading of the regulations, which are scheduled for a public hearing and final vote at council's next business meeting on Sept. 28 in Rouss City Hall.
Short-term rentals are private rooms, apartments and houses that are advertised using Airbnb, VRBO and other online outlets and rented to travelers for up to 30 days at a time.
Over the past three-and-a-half years, members of Winchester's Planning and Zoning Department have worked to create rules that govern short-term rentals and their potential impacts on traffic, parking, neighborhood stability and the city's already limited housing stock. The most prominent of the proposed regulations states that short-term rentals would only be allowed in single-family homes and townhouses in the downtown Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) zoning districts — no exceptions.
Other proposed rules state:
- Only property owners can offer short-term rentals, eliminating the possibility of a person who rents a home subleasing some or all of the dwelling as a short-term rental.
- Apartment buildings and other multi-family structures could not be used for short-term rentals.
- The maximum number of sleeping rooms per dwelling would be capped at five, and no more than 10 guests could be in a short-term rental property at any one time.
- Operators would be responsible for obtaining business permits and paying lodging taxes to the city.
After being vetted for months by Winchester's Planning Commission and Planning and Economic Development Committee, it appeared the regulations were on track for City Council's approval. However, that may not be the case.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said on Tuesday the proposed rules could actually reduce the amount of long-term housing available in downtown's B-1 and RB-1 districts because investors could buy all of the available homes there and convert them into short-term rentals. He suggested sticking with the existing conditional-use permit (CUP) process, where council considers individual short-term rental applications from throughout the city and decides if and how they should be allowed.
"It gives us the opportunity to view each and every one of these on a case-by-case basis," Sullivan said. "This is not an easy thing to try to solve, but making it completely by-right usage in a very narrow section of town is not something that I think I can support."
Councilor Judy McKiernan suggested coming up with a maximum number of short-term rentals that would be allowed in the B-1 and RB-1 districts in order to maintain adequate long-term housing stock and avoid the potential gentrification of downtown.
Councilor Evan Clark said some of the short-term rentals currently operating outside of the B-1 and RB-1 districts are run very well, so it might not be in the city's best interest to limit where they can exist.
"When we have larger houses, larger properties with an on-site owner, it seems like that's an appropriate place for short-term rentals," Clark said. "If we eliminate the CUP process for short-term rentals, the ones that are well managed, well run and have an owner on site won't even be a possibility."
With council scheduled to vote on the proposed regulations in less than two weeks, Mayor and council President David Smith suggested that councilors share their remaining concerns or suggestions with city staff "hopefully next week and not at 5 o'clock before the next meeting so that they have time to look at it and address some of the concerns."
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a first reading of a proposal to buy the building at 401 N. Cameron St. from owner John Willingham for $4,923,451.28. The property is currently leased by the city and used by the Winchester Department of Social Services.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation to 4.3 acres of land zoned Residential Office (RO-1) at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road. The owner of the property, Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, needs the designation in order to build 25 townhouses and an office building on the parcel.
- Unanimously approved Winchester's application for $10 million in revenue-sharing funds from the Virginia Department of Transportation. If approved by VDOT, the money would be used in fiscal years 2027 and '28 to make a variety of transportation, pedestrian and drainage improvements throughout the city.
- Unanimously approved a request to seek $400,000 in VDOT Transportation Alternative Funds to widen the Green Circle Trail. If approved by the state, Winchester would have to put up $100,000 in matching funds.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing Winchester to convey by quitclaim deed a 5,794-square-foot parcel of city-owned land on East Fairfax Lane to Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond, which plans to build a mixed-use residential and commercial complex at the site.
- Unanimously authorized the city manager to make declarations of official intent on behalf of Winchester regarding the reimbursement of expenditures using proceeds from municipal bonds and loans.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to rezone 0.68 acre of land at 2502, 2506 and 2510 Hockman Drive from Highway Commercial (B-2) to Medium Density Residential (MR). The decision would encourage the construction of single-family homes rather than commercial buildings.
- Held a first reading of proposed updates to Winchester's transient lodging tax ordinance.
- Held a first reading of a proposed amendment that would differentiate the city's short-term rental tax from its transient lodging tax.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would impose additional taxes on properties that have been declared blighted or derelict.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to issue $14 million in general obligation bonds to fund several improvement projects throughout the city.
- Held a brief discussion regarding Winchester's ongoing efforts to update its Strategic Plan for future growth and development.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Les Veach and Judy McKiernan.
