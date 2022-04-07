WINCHESTER — Ready to do a little spring cleaning?
Winchester Vice Mayor John Hill and City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt are recruiting volunteers for a community cleanup event scheduled for Saturday morning at Shawnee Springs Preserve, Friendship Park and along North Cameron Street.
"Keeping Winchester beautiful takes all of us," Herbstritt said in a media release from Rouss City Hall. "Snow plowing and wind can cause a lot of unintended litter in public and natural spaces. This event can't capture it all, but it's a start and we hope you can join us."
Gloves, pickers and trash bags will be provided and no advance registration is required. Anyone who wants to help is asked to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the location of his or her choice:
- Shawnee Springs Preserve — The entrance is behind Mount Carmel Baptist Church at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
- Friendship Park — 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
- North Cameron Street — Assemble in the parking lot across from the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St.
"If you're unable to attend the cleanup this Saturday," Hill said in the media release, "we encourage you to help in other ways, such as always putting trash where it belongs and picking up litter on your property or while out and about in the city."
Saturday morning's event will also be the launch of a new city cleanup program to be held regularly throughout the year. According to Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons, the city will choose a different location and recruit volunteers every other month. When further information is available, it will be posted at winchesterva.gov.
