WINCHESTER — City Council’s final meeting of the year turned out to be its most somber as the panel appointed a new member and said farewell to the woman whose unexpected passing created the vacancy.
At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, council voted unanimously to appoint Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez to the Ward 4 seat formerly occupied by Councilor Judy McKiernan, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 29 at the age of 58.
Rodriguez, 44, is a social worker and college professor who is active in the community, serving as president of the Winchester Education Association and a board member and volunteer with several local nonprofits including I’m Just Me Movement and Opportunity Scholars.
Rodriguez was one of nine Ward 4 residents who sought to fill the Ward 4 vacancy. All of the applicants were interviewed by the eight presiding members of council during a three-hour period on Tuesday afternoon in Rouss City Hall, and Rodriguez was their unanimous choice.
Her first council meeting will be on Jan. 11 and she will serve the remainder of McKiernan’s four-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022. If Rodriguez wants to remain on council beyond that time, she’ll need to win the general election on Nov. 8 to determine who holds the seat for the next four years. On Wednesday morning, Rodriguez said it is her intention to seek election to a full term.
Phillip Milstead, who holds the second of the two Ward 4 seats on the nine-member council, made the motion on Tuesday night to appoint Rodriguez to fill McKiernan’s former seat.
“I think Judy would highly approve of Ms. Rodriguez following her,” Milstead said.
McKiernan was first elected to council in November 2018 and her four-year term began on Jan. 1, 2019. On Tuesday night, the position she previously occupied at council’s meeting table was decorated with flowers, a framed portrait of McKiernan and a banner for Winchester Public Schools, where she worked as director of student services.
Tuesday’s meeting opened with Mayor David Smith fighting to maintain his composure while he read a lengthy resolution of sorrow that was subsequently adopted by the full council. A copy of the resolution was presented to McKiernan’s husband, Handley High School track coach and teacher Mike McKiernan, and their two children, Hannah McKiernan-Campbell and Adam McKiernan.
Council members then shared their own personal thoughts regarding the untimely death of their colleague.
“She offered a lot to this council as well as this city as a whole,” Vice Mayor John Hill said. “I just want to thank her husband and her children for sharing his wife and their mother with us.”
“She was an incredible woman,” Milstead said. “She spoke with the love of community. She spoke with the love of her family. By the actions she took in life, it is easy to see that Judy cared for people.”
“She always reminded me to keep looking out for the little guy,” Councilor Evan Clark said. “She strived to make sure that we took time to take notice of the people in our community who are less fortunate than we are.”
“I actually reached out to her when I was considering running for City Council,” Councilor Richard Bell said. “She said, ‘Richard, life begins at the edge of your comfort zone.’”
Councilor Corey Sullivan was still carrying the program from McKiernan’s memorial service on Dec. 5 at Handley High School.
“I think I’m going to keep this with me,” he said on Tuesday as he placed the program in a council table drawer.
“She made this council better,” City Manager Dan Hoffman said.
Councilor Les Veach only managed a few words before he broke down and began sobbing.
“I looked forward to our 10 minutes before the meetings so we could chat about family and cooking,” Veach managed to say before succumbing to the sorrow he had been fighting to suppress.
“She will always be present here,” council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said.
