WINCHESTER — A divided City Council has agreed to offer a tax break to Trex Co. Inc. to entice the global manufacturer to move its headquarters inside Winchester’s city limits.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger told council at its meeting on Tuesday that the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) wants to partner with council to offer Trex an economic incentive to relocate its headquarters from an office building at 160 Exeter Drive, in the Sunnyside area of Frederick County, to a new $7 million facility proposed for construction along Crossover Boulevard in Winchester.
According to the proposal, Trex will pay all of the assessed property taxes on its new 70,000-square-foot office building near Crossover Boulevard. However, for the first seven years, the EDA will refund any portion of Trex’s tax payment that exceeds the amount currently being generated by the site. The city of Winchester would then reimburse the EDA annually for the full amount of the refunds.
Hershberger did not provide an address for the Crossover Boulevard property, so it is unclear how much the vacant parcel currently generates in real estate taxes. Once Trex completes its office building, though, the estimated property tax will increase by approximately $65,1000 per year, Hershberger said. Over a seven-year period, Winchester will refund the company an estimated total of $455,700.
“It seems like we’re giving away half a million and not really getting anything in return in the meantime,” Councilor Les Veach said.
Hershberger countered that workers at the new Trex facility will most likely shop and eat in Winchester, so the boost to the city’s meals and sales tax revenues will help to offset the absence of real estate taxes.
“The timing on this is really not good,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said, referring to Winchester extending a tax break to Trex at the same time it is considering an increase to the real estate tax rate it charges citizens and businesses. “We have police, fire, streets to pave. The costs to run the city never, ever go down.”
Councilor Evan Clark said the tax break will eventually pay for itself because, after seven years, Winchester will have a strong source of real estate taxes that doesn’t currently exist.
Mayor and council President David Smith agreed, saying council needs to do whatever it can to entice more companies to Winchester.
“That’s just the cost of doing business,” Smith said.
Council voted 6-2-1 to approve the seven-year tax break for Trex. Veach and Sullivan opposed the measure, and Councilor Richard Bell abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Trex, a publicly traded company (NYSE: TREX) that produces wood-alternative decking, railing and other outdoor products, launched in 1996 with 36 employees and a single production facility on Shawnee Drive in Frederick County. The global manufacturer now operates a second manufacturing site in Nevada, has more than 1,200 employees at satellite offices across the United States and collects annual revenues in excess of $800 million.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 4-4-1 to deny Northwestern Community Services’ request to seek a bank loan for a new facility it hopes to build in Frederick County. According to council bylaws, a tie vote results in a denial. Smith and councilors John Hill, Kim Herbstritt and Judy McKiernan opposed the measure, and Councilor Richard Bell abstained from the discussion and vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Held a first reading of Winchester’s proposed real estate tax rate of 93 cents that would become effective on July 1. The current tax rate is also 93 cents, but due to recent citywide property reassessments that raised the overall value of Winchester’s real estate, a 93-cent rate in fiscal year 2022 would equate to a 4-cent increase to the tax rate. City Manager Dan Hoffman’s proposed $93,025,000 operating budget for FY22 is based on the 93-cent rate. Councilors directed Hoffman to prepare new draft budgets based on tax rates of 89, 90, 91 and 92 cents so the panel can also consider those options when it meets again on April 27.
Unanimously approved administrative updates to the charters outlining the duties of council’s Finance, Public Safety, Boards and Commissions, and Planning and Economic Development committees.
Unanimously approved the issuance of a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing Elizabeth Rutherford to convert the ground floor of a building at 19 N. Washington St. to residential use. The property is zoned Central Business (B-1) with a Historic Winchester (HW) overlay.
Unanimously approved the issuance of a CUP allowing Foreman Builders Inc. to convert the ground floor of a building at 124 W. Boscawen St. to residential use. The property is zoned B-1 with a HW overlay.
Unanimously agreed to continue until April 27 a proposed ordinance amendment that would authorize the city to charge fees for right-of-way permits. Council also met in executive session for 26 minutes to further discuss the proposed fees, but no action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would add veterinary hospitals to the list of businesses that can operate in Winchester’s Residential Office (RO-1) district.
Held a first reading of an ordinance to rezone 4.56 acres of vacant land at 1802-1850 Roberts St. from Limited Industrial (M-1) to Commercial Industrial (CM-1).
Held a first reading of an ordinance to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to 1.94 acres of land at 375 W. Tevis St. zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) with a Corridor Enhancement (CE) designation.
Held a first reading of an ordinance that would update the flow of City Council meetings. As part of the reading, councilors voted 6-3 to not include proposed “good of the order” presentations that would have given council members a public forum to discuss city-related issues not included on meeting agendas. Veach, Sullivan and Clark opposed the removal of the presentations.
Held a discussion about Winchester’s ongoing update to its Strategic Plan.
Unanimously approved the appointment of Elise Stine-Dolinar to a four-year term on the Handley Library Board, ending April 12, 2025.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
