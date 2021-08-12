WINCHESTER — Ever since Jan. 1, 2019, when Democrats claimed a majority of seats on City Council for the first time in 38 years, party members have voted as one on the vast majority of issues.
That wasn’t the case on Tuesday when six Democrats defied fellow party member David Smith, who is Winchester’s mayor and City Council’s president, on a pair of agenda items concerning short-term rentals.
Smith said he was opposed to both of the short-term rentals — private properties offered to travelers for periods of up to 30 days that are advertised through online services such as Airbnb and VRBO — because neither is located in the city’s Central Business (B-1) or Residential Business (RB-1) zoning districts, the only two districts where he wants them to operate.
“I think we’re setting a bad precedent,” Smith said Tuesday about the possibility of approving the two short-term rentals outside of his preferred zoning districts.
The properties that were seeking permission to operate as short-term rentals were:
2625 Daniel Terrace, a 2-acre parcel in the Low Density Residential (LR) district owned by Ramana Heyman.
501 N. Cameron St., a small corner lot in the Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) district owned by Stephen Von Fange.
Von Fange told council he wants to offer the smallest apartment in his two-unit building as a short-term rental because he has had no luck in finding someone willing to lease the confined space on an annual basis.
Heyman said she wants to use the one-bedroom carriage house next to her property’s primary residence as a short-term rental to supplement her retirement income.
Smith acknowledged that both properties are well maintained and would be attractive destinations for visitors to the city, but he held firm to his stance that the only short-term rentals in Winchester should be located in downtown’s B-1 and RB-1 districts.
A draft ordinance that would turn Smith’s opinion into policy was recently introduced to City Council but has not yet been voted on. While that ordinance is pending, Winchester is allowing other property owners outside of the B-1 and RB-1 districts to seek conditional-use permits allowing them to operate short-term rentals.
On Tuesday, every member of council except Smith agreed to issue permits to Heyman and Von Fange. The final vote on both requests was 7-1, with Smith being the sole opponent. Republican Councilor Les Veach was absent, and the panel’s only other GOP member, Corey Sullivan, sided with council’s six Democrats who supported the measures.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 7-0-1 to approve Winchester’s annual action plan for the use of this year’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program funds. The $283,083 CDBG allocation will go toward repayment of a $1 million loan issued in 2018 to repair sidewalks, and the $638,110 in HOME funds will support programs offered to low-income and vulnerable residents by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt, the CEO of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester, abstained from the vote.
Unanimously agreed to incorporate $12,337,682 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into the city’s budgets for fiscal years 2022, which began July 1, and 2023, which begins July 1, 2022. The money, to be split equally between the two operating budgets, will be used to help the local government, Winchester residents and businesses, and community service agencies offset any unforeseen costs and expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unanimously approved final subdivision plans for 20 townhouses and a common area to be constructed by Pennoni Associates Inc. at 375 W. Tevis St.
Unanimously approved an administrative update to Winchester’s Position Classification and Pay Plan.
Unanimously approved Northwestern Community Service Board‘s performance contract for fiscal year 2022.
Took no action on a request from Glaize and Brother Juice Co. to offer outdoor entertainment at 326-330 N. Cameron St. The request was withdrawn by the applicant without explanation.
Postponed until Aug. 24 a discussion about proposed updates to Winchester’s Strategic Plan.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
Why does our local government get half of the Covid relief money?
They did not hurt at any time in the business during Covid.
They had business as usual? Should have built the sidewalks that
people use instead in middle of nowhere. Heritage Hills could use some
and street lights.
Wow. The City Council unanimously defies Emperor Smith.
