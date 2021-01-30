WINCHESTER — City Council held a first reading this week of a controversial proposed ordinance that would prohibit citizens from carrying firearms into any city government building, property or event.
At Tuesday’s meeting, two people, neither of whom live in Winchester, let council know they are adamantly opposed to the measure that would ban private citizens — even those who have concealed-carry permits — from having guns or ammunition in any location where government-sanctioned activities are taking place.
“I am against this ordinance,” Elissa Lueker of Frederick County said in an email to council. “I feel it’s a violation of my rights as an American citizen, and an ineffective solution to the nonexistent problem of gun violence in Winchester city government buildings.”
According to the measure currently before council, “this ordinance would prohibit the possession of firearms in all city government buildings including [Rouss] City Hall, the Creamery Building, the War Memorial Building [in Jim Barnett Park], the Department of Social Services building, the Timbrook Public Safety Center and Annex building, City Yards and any other building owned by, or being used by, the city for governmental purposes. It would also apply to any city public park and certain public rights-of-way in connection to permitted events.”
Exceptions would apply to sworn law enforcement personnel, active-duty military performing official duties, security personnel contracted by the city, museum displays, historical re-enactors, Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program personnel and any intercollegiate athletics programs involving the use of firearms.
Violations would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.
City Manager Dan Hoffman has said the point of the ordinance is to prevent gun violence before it has an opportunity to occur. He cited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where some protestors were carrying guns and ammunition, as an example.
“Banning guns takes away a possible life-saving measure,” Elaine Bayliss of Frederick County wrote in an e-mail to council. “We pay to take classes to better educate our self [sic]. ... I think it would be better to educate the public on proper gun management.”
Hoffman told council on Tuesday that he would be reluctant to alter the restrictions laid out in the proposed ordinance because the language used was recommended by the Virginia General Assembly when it gave localities the option to ban firearms in local government facilities and functions.
“Any business in the town of Winchester will loose [sic] my support because I will not go where I can’t take my firearm, and I can’t be the only person out there who feels the same,” Lueker wrote.
A public hearing and final vote on the proposed firearm ban are expected at council’s next business meeting on Feb. 9.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 6-3 to approve a planned-unit development (PUD) request to allow property owner Jay Donegan of Reston and developer William Park of Pinnacle Construction and Development Corp. of Charlottesville to build The Local, a 198-unit apartment complex, on a vacant parcel of land zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road. The complex will include a four-story apartment building, a parking deck for tenants and two small buildings that will be leased for commercial use.
Unanimously agreed to table a conditional-use permit (CUP) request that would allow developer Bill McIntosh to operate a bed and breakfast with seven guest rooms and up to 75 outdoor events per year at the 149-year-old Selma Mansion at 514 Amherst St., located in a Residential Office (RO-1) zoning district with a Historic Winchester District overlay.
Unanimously approved a CUP that would allow McIntosh to offer 11 extended-stay lodging units on the second and third floors of an office building at 112 N. Loudoun St., located in a Central Business (B-1) zoning district with a Historic Winchester District overlay.
Unanimously approved a CUP to allow Kim Craig to operate a laundromat in a building at 715 S. Kent St., located in a High-Density Residential (HR-1) district.
Unanimously approved a CUP to allow Maria Santos to convert the ground floor of a building at 725-727 S. Loudoun St., located in a B-1 zoning district, to residential use.
Held a first reading of a rezoning request that would allow Healthcare Development Partners of Chicago to build a 143-unit housing complex with age-restricted and general-use dwellings at 441 Linden Drive, the site of the former Frederick County Middle School.
Unanimously agreed to set a 49% rate for Winchester’s 2021 personal property tax relief. That’s one percentage point higher than the 48% rate approved for tax year 2020. Under the new proposed rate, this year’s out-of-pocket tax payment for a person who owns a vehicle valued at $20,000 would decrease by approximately $7.
Unanimously approved a $16,081.20 refund to an undisclosed party for overpayment of personal property taxes.
Unanimously approved a minor change to the language in the city’s floodplain ordinance.
Unanimously approved an updated memorandum of understanding between the city of Winchester and the Timbrook Achievement Center.
Unanimously approved Winchester’s list of legislative priorities for 2021.
Unanimously agreed to forward a request that would authorize the city to apply for a $315,815 Community Development Block Grant specifically designed to help people who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance amendment to update density bonuses available for multi-family residential construction in the B-1 district.
Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance clarifying that Winchester School Board terms set to expire during the course of 2022 would be extended to Dec. 31 of that year.
Unanimously approved the appointments of William Moore to a five-year term on the Parking Authority, ending Jan. 25, 2026; John Hill to a four-year term on the Regional Jail Authority, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Lauren Gwinn to a four-year term on the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Ryan Hall, Amanda Parrish-Knowlton, Sallie Grundman and Susan Dolinar to three-year terms on the Old Town Advancement Commission, ending Jan. 25, 2024; Nicholas Robb and Elizabeth Yo to four-year terms on the Board of Architectural Review, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Laura Wiley to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, ending Jan. 25, 2021; Krista Farris to a four-year term on the Lord Fairfax Community College Board, ending Jan. 25, 2025; and David Smith to an open-ended term on the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization, filling the seat held by Bill Wiley prior to his Nov. 3 election to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Unanimously approved the reappointments of Irina Khanin to a three-year term on the Northwestern Community Services Board, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Holly Redding to a three-year term on the Old Town Advancement Commission, ending Jan. 25, 2024; Larry Omps and Mary Blowe to four-year terms on the Juvenile Detention Commission, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Cary Craig to a four-year term on the Economic Development Authority, ending Jan. 25, 2025; Samar Jafri and Kyle Hopkins to four-year terms on the Board of Architectural Review, ending Jan. 25, 2025; and Corey Sullivan to a three-year term on the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, ending Jan. 25, 2024.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead. Councilor Les Veach attended the business meeting but not the work session.
