WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to delay making any changes to the gun ban it enacted last year for government properties and select public events.
The ordinance adopted in February 2021 bans all firearms and ammunition from city government buildings and facilities used for governmental purposes, as well as public parks in Winchester and public events that are permitted by the city.
City Attorney Melisa Michelsen said last month that concerns have arisen "regarding the breadth and enforcement of the language" in the ordinance. Also, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's statewide restriction on people carrying concealed firearms without a license could lead to legal challenges of municipal gun bans across the country.
Michelsen said she wants to provide clarity on where and when Winchester's ban applies, particularly with regard to city-permitted events that are open to the public, while ensuring the ordinance fully complies with the U.S. Constitution and stands up to legal scrutiny.
"We have received many questions and concerns from citizens, and we'd like to address those questions and concerns," she said on Tuesday. "It's important for our citizens to have a statute they feel comfortable with as far as understanding what it lawful and what is unlawful."
Michelsen has proposed four amendments to Winchester's gun ordinance. Two of the suggested changes merely provide administrative definitions of "firearm" and "ammunition," while the third would eliminate the ban on firearms and ammunition at public events permitted by the city and the fourth would allow city employees to keep guns and/or ammunition inside locked personal vehicles that are parked on city property.
Councilor Evan Clark, a Democrat, said on Tuesday he wanted to keep the restriction on guns at city-permitted events. He referred to the July 4 mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and said no one wants a similar tragedy during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Firefighters' and Grand Feature parades.
"I'm having a lot of heartburn with taking away the section where we can try to restrict the use of firearms when we have a permitted special event," Clark said. "Is there any way we can tailor this and keep some of those protections for parades and permitted special events?"
"The short answer is yes," Michelsen replied.
Councilor Corey Sullivan, a Republican, said he doubted a ban on guns at city-permitted events, even with refined language, would prevent a mass shooting.
"We do have a problem in this country: We have people with guns who shouldn't have guns," Sullivan said. "Quite frankly, they're unhinged maniacs who have one intent and one purpose, [and] that's generally to attack people who are unarmed and cannot defend themselves. They make that decision a long time before they look to see what City Code says."
Councilor Phillip Milstead, a Democrat, said he sees both pros and cons with banning firearms at public city-permitted events.
"My heart says that's needed," Milstead said. "However, I also recognize that it's really unenforceable. There is no way that we could provide the [advance] notice that would be required to make it enforceable for events and such."
Most council members said they supported updating the definitions of "firearm" and "ammunition" to clarify that compressed-air or pneumatic weapons such as BB guns would not be considered firearms under the ordinance. They also said they backed the change that would allow city employees to keep guns and ammunition locked inside their personal vehicles while at work. However, the proposal to lift the ban on guns at city-permitted events was a major sticking point.
Council voted 7-2 against adopting all four amendments as presented by Michelsen, with the majority saying they did not want to eliminate the ban on guns at city-permitted events but would rather have that section's language improved. Councilor Les Veach, a Republican, and Mayor David Smith, a Democrat, were the only two who supported the proposed amendments as written.
Clark then moved to continue the matter until council's next meeting on Aug. 9 to give Michelsen time to rewrite the section regarding city-permitted events while leaving the other three proposed amendments intact. That measure passed 6-3, with Smith, Veach and Sullivan voting in opposition.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, City Council:
- Voted unanimously to create a stormwater utility to raise money for stormwater drainage improvements and repairs. Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach will return to council in January with suggested utility rates and a credit system for property owners who implement their own drainage improvements. The first bills will be sent out as early as next summer, and Eisenach said the owner of any property with an impervious surface such as a sidewalk, driveway, deck or parking lot will be subject to billing.
- Was informed by Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight that the Parking Authority — an independent body responsible for overseeing metered and garage parking in downtown Winchester — voted unanimously last month to raise the hourly parking rates in the Court Square and George Washington autoparks from 50 cents to $1. The Braddock Street Autopark's hourly rate increased from 50 cents to $1 in 2017, which means the only remaining downtown garage with a 50-cent hourly rate is the Loudoun Autopark.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to rezone 10.9 acres of land in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue from Limited Industrial (M-1) to High Density Residential (HR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. The rezoning would set the stage for construction of 550 Fairmont Avenue, a proposed mixed-use development comprised of 170 apartments, 92 townhouses and approximately 14,800 square feet of commercial space.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to rezone 2.59 acres of land at 1570 Commerce St. from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with a PUD overlay. The change would clear the way for construction of Prosperity Gardens, a proposed residential complex comprised of eight townhouses and 24 apartments.
- Unanimously approved a $6.5 million project to improve traffic flow on Millwood Avenue between Interstate 81 and Jubal Early Drive. Work is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.
- Unanimously agreed to apply for Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation to pay for proposed improvements to Papermill Road and Berryville Avenue, the final leg of the Green Circle Trail and a pedestrian bridge across Millwood Avenue.
- Unanimously approved Winchester Transit's Title VI program, which is required of all transit agencies that receive federal funds.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
