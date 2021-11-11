WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday spent nearly 45 minutes clarifying that it has no intention of eliminating Winchester’s constitutional offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue.
The need for the explanation stemmed from a Nov. 2 meeting of council’s Finance Committee. During that session, Mayor David Smith and Councilor Judy McKiernan — the only two of the three-member committee members in attendance — recommended the full council ask the Virginia General Assembly to update the city’s charter to state that Winchester’s director of finance has the authority to perform limited duties that are currently assigned to the commissioner of the revenue and treasurer, such as signing bond issuances, performing real estate assessments and issuing levies for non-payment of taxes.
The goal, City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen said, is to have another authorized person available in Rouss City Hall who could carry out select tasks traditionally handled by the treasurer and commissioner of the revenue, both of whom are elected by Winchester citizens every four years. City Council first expressed interest in having a city staffer serve as backup to the commissioner and treasurer about a decade ago, Michelsen said, but didn’t pursue it until now.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Michelsen and Smith admitted the timing for reviving the proposal was bad.
For starters, the Finance Committee meeting was held on Election Day when incumbent Winchester Treasurer Jeffrey Barbour and Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder were at the polls campaigning for re-election. As a result, they were not part of the committee’s discussion regarding the proposed charter change.
Second, the draft update includes very broad language derived from the Code of Virginia. Although Winchester’s finance director would only have limited authority to handle tasks currently assigned to the two constitutional offices, the proposed charter amendment written by Michelsen states the director would be able to “(e)xercise all the powers conferred and perform all the duties imposed by law upon commissioners of the revenue (and) city treasurers.”
Burkholder and Barbour, both Republicans, saw that as the Democrat-controlled council’s attempt to run them out of office. The pair chastised council at Tuesday night’s meeting in Rouss City Hall, where they were joined by about two dozen supporters — including treasurers and commissioners of the revenue from Frederick County, Shenandoah County, Fauquier County and elsewhere — who took turns addressing the panel for nearly 30 minutes.
“The mayor seeks to remove, without limitation, all duties of the elected commissioner of the revenue and treasurer, assigning those duties instead to a director of finance,” a visibly angry Burkholder told council. “These offices would become empty shells, elected in good faith, paid but powerless. … If you support this power grab, do you deserve to be re-elected? Do you?”
“Why do you feel the need to disrupt the democratic process and undermine the voters who, just a week ago, said what they wanted?” Barbour asked councilors. “They want the commissioner of the revenue and the treasurer to continue to perform their duties.”
“Constitutional officers are the checks and balances for local government,” said Frederick County Treasurer William Orndoff Jr. “Why would you want to diminish the checks and balances of local government?”
Smith and Michelsen attempted to clarify the purpose of the proposed charter change, but many of Burkholder’s and Barbour’s supporters seemed disinterested in what they had to say. Several audience members continued to chat among themselves during Smith’s and Michelsen’s presentations, and at one point, Smith, who serves as president of City Council, had to tap his gavel and call for order in the room.
“This is not intended to be any type of taking away or abolishing, by any stretch of the imagination, the elected officials’ duties,” Michelsen said. “It is not meant to be a comment on the work that they do, and I apologize if it was taken that way by any members of the public.”
Michelsen said it never occurred to her that the Finance Committee meeting coincided with Election Day and that Barbour and Burkholder would be unavailable to participate in the discussion.
Smith added the only reason the proposed charter change was brought forth last week was because he and City Manager Dan Hoffman are developing a list of legislative priorities that Winchester hopes to see addressed by the General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond this January.
“The way it was presented obviously frustrated some of our constituents and electeds [who were] thinking that we’re trying to usurp the authority of other elected individuals,” said Councilor Evan Clark, a Democrat. “At a minimum, we need to communicate more clearly with people what our intentions are and the reasons for the actions that we take. I think the way this was presented didn’t give that clarity.”
Tuesday’s City Council discussion of the proposed charter change was just a first reading of the proposal, so no action was taken. At this point, though, it’s not clear when or if council will vote on the measure.
“I think there’s still quite a bit of work that needs to be done on this,” said council Vice President Kim Herbstritt, a Democrat.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
